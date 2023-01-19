Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

Inspiring young mayor

EDITOR: I am inspired and encouraged by Jaylen Smith, the young mayor of Earle, Arkansas (“A mayor on a mission,” Jan. 11). Having grown up on the Jersey Shore before migrating to Hollywood, all I’ve ever known is coastal life in the shadow of big cities. A few years ago, however, I got involved with a project to help clean up the oil industry. This took me to tiny Wakita, Oklahoma. I was familiar with the term “flyover country” but until I looked up from those barren plains at a distant jet contrail, I didn’t really understand it.

Wakita had the good fortune of being chosen by Steven Speilberg as the location for the movie “Twister.” It gave the out-of-the-way little town a big boost, but that was many years ago. I wish they would do a sequel there. But Wakita is just one of thousands of forgotten little towns. I hope more of them are blessed with the likes of 18-year-old Jaylen Smith. They will have one Jersey boy rooting for them.

BRIAN NARELLE

Rohnert Park

Suggested investigations

EDITOR: I welcome the new emphasis of Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, on the weaponization of the federal government against citizens.

Specifically, I’d like them to investigate why the IRS audited James Comey and Andrew McCabe, both FBI officials who investigated Donald Trump. Math people have said that the odds of both FBI officials being audited at the same time were astronomical. Clearly, they were targeted.

And for those who watched the Black Lives Matter protests a few years ago, there was the story of unmarked police vans with police-type officers without insignia or documentation who yanked protesters off the street to interrogate (intimidate) them. Who were those police officers, and who told them to detain protesters?

Realistically, do I think Jordan and his Republican buddies are going to investigate Trump’s weaponization of the government against people Trump didn’t like? Not a chance.

HANS BEERBAUM

Petaluma

Biden’s border visit

EDITOR: Joe Biden visited El Paso, Texas, on Jan. 8 to see what all the fuss is all about. Gee, the swarm of people coming into our country illegally might be presenting a problem. He is kind of late responding to the mess he and his administration have created, don’t you think? The corral gate is open and all the horses have escaped. And it appears that Biden and his Democrat friends just don’t seem to care.

RONALD CROWLEY

Cotati

Appeasement will fail

EDITOR: In March 1938, Hitler’s army annexed Austria and threatened further occupations. In an attempt to avoid war, Great Britain adopted a policy of appeasement, whereby Hitler was allowed to keep Austria and occupy part of Czechoslovakia, as long as he stopped there. Hitler had no intention of honoring that promise and went on to invade almost all of Europe.

With Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, we have a new generation of appeasers. They say Putin will stop his attacks if only we let him have significant portions of the country. Putin promises he will stop there. But he deeply believes that Russia has an ancestral right to all of Ukraine and much of the old Soviet Union. If appeased, I don’t believe he would stop at the Donbas.

Putin’s troops have brutalized, tortured and executed civilians, just like the Nazis. He has jailed or murdered his opponents, silenced the press and lied about all of it to his own people. The so-called peace activists who call to appease him don’t seem to care about Putin’s brutality and repression or Ukrainians’ right to self-determination.

Why are they parroting the talking points of a brutal, lying dictator? Shame on them!

ELDEN McFARLAND

Healdsburg

Domestic violence toll

EDITOR: As board chair of YWCA Sonoma County, I took interest in the Jan. 7 headline, “Daughter’s murder spark’s a father’s ‘quest’ ”). The article shares the tragic story of a grieving father who lost his daughter at the hands of her abusive boyfriend two years ago. As one family grieves, so does our collective Sonoma County community.

Since 1975, YWCA Sonoma County has been the only dedicated provider of advocacy, shelter and resources for the 1 in 4 local families impacted by domestic violence. Our 24/7 crisis hotline — (707) 546-1234 — is the fastest way for families in need to connect to our services. YWCA’s confidential safe house shelter is the one of its kind in Sonoma County offering shelter to those who are unsafe in their own homes.

Last year, YWCA Sonoma County developed an “Intro to DV” presentation we offer at no charge to local businesses, agencies and community service clubs to learn more about the role of domestic violence in our community. Learn more and schedule you own presentation at ywcasc.org.

GARY LEOPOLD

Santa Rosa

