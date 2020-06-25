Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

PG&E’s sentence

EDITOR: How is it that PG&E directors escape prison sentences for manslaughter (I think it should have been murder, as do many relatives of those burned alive) in the 2018 Camp fire, which killed 84 people and leveled a beautiful mountain town (“PG&E fined $4 million for 84 deaths in 2018 Camp fire,” Friday)? The company admitted guilt in causing the fire through decades of negligence, greed and lousy equipment maintenance. But none of its employees will pay any price for this personally.

It’s a horror that because PG&E is legally a corporation, the people who made the decisions that created the inferno can’t be put in prison. Nor can they be held personally responsible or fined. What a travesty of justice.

These laws need to be challenged and changed immediately. Fines alone won’t change PG&E into a company that values human life over profits. Prison sentences just might.

GAIL RABORN

Santa Rosa

Add one word

EDITOR: One word can change perception. An example is Black Lives Matter. Some hear only Black Lives Matter and respond with the obvious “all lives matter.” Unfortunately, having witnessed racism first hand, I’ve seen that our declared belief that all men are created equal hasn’t included everyone. So, please replace the word “only” with the word “also.” Black Lives Matter, Also. With this change of perception perhaps in the near future all lives matter will be a self-evident truth and truly inclusive.

KATHIE SERVENTE

Rohnert Park

Ignoring history

EDITOR: Lately, we hear the call “all lives matter” as a counter to the “Black lives matter” cry. All things being equal, the call for “all lives matter” would have unequivocal support. Who would disagree with the statement that every life on Earth has the same worth, significance and virtue?

However, this egalitarian slogan does not, and has never, reflected America’s history and reality. “All lives matter” either subtlety ignores, or blatantly disregards, this country’s long history of systemic racial and ethnic discrimination. The “all lives matter” ideology fails to understand the “Black lives matter” movement because it mistakenly believes it wants more. It does not. The “Black Live Matter” movement doesn’t seek more; it simply seeks equal.

If you are a true believer that “all lives matter,” then you still have some serious work to do.

OSCAR PARDO

Santa Rosa

That’s entertainment

EDITOR: The media and the politicians love to criticize Donald Trump for his behavior and speech content at his rallies. That is silly. Trump’s shows are pure entertainment and should be rated on their entertainment value. I watched the Tulsa, Oklahoma rally, and I was entertained. The content didn’t matter to me one whit. As anyone over the age of 10 knows, Trump tends to gross exaggeration, optimism and hyperbole. He takes no responsibility for anything negative. This is ancient history. If you take what he says as gospel, I am sorry for you. You miss being entertained.

MICHAEL BURWEN

Petaluma

A vital service

EDITOR: As a member of the Sonoma County civil grand jury, I twice toured the Family Justice Center. District Attorney Jill Ravitch took time out of her busy schedule to highlight for us her pride in the tremendous work taking place there and the measurable positive results (“Budget crunch could force family center to close,” Tuesday).

Because her main job is prosecuting criminals, it is logical that she would sacrifice this gem of a public service to comply with mandated budget cuts.

What doesn't make sense is that the county administrator and supervisors would sit by and let this happen without finding a way to maintain this essential service ― one that highlights effective collaboration between police, sheriff, nonprofits and the District Attorney’s Office.

This is exactly the type of service that the defund law enforcement movement wants to increase. We need more people services to support those facing abuse, not less.

MATT STONE

Petaluma

A place for the homeless

EDITOR: Our elected oﬃcials have decided to not solve the homeless issue, so get ready for encampments to spread across our community.

The law says if you don’t have a place for people to go they can go anywhere. The only county-owned place that could accommodate the growing number of people is the property on Chanate Road. The area has all the utilities needed for hundreds of people. It is on a bus line and mental health is across the street. It is ideal for a homeless services center.

Unfortunately, the Chanate property, along with every other community property, is up for sale to developers.

Also, the selection of the facility would expose the failure of our elected oﬃcials to preserve and protect our property. Sure, it will embarrass the people who allowed the facility to be robbed and vandalized, but big deal, they will get reelected because there is a “D” after their names.

Make no mistake, the party wants your land, and they are going to take it. Their motto must be “Take the wealth, share the filth.”

P.W. HUGHES

Santa Rosa

