Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

A cruel approach

EDITOR: Lisa Lauren’s last two sentences actually sucked the air out of me: “Stop welcoming these people. Make Santa Rosa the most unwelcome place on Earth for them so we can save what we have left” (“Don’t welcome homeless,” Letters, Friday).

The air first left me when I read “these people.” Deep cringe. Then the second sentence temporarily froze my soul. Whereas I don’t know the best way to address homelessness, surely the solution will involve compassion and will not include rendering Santa Rosa “the most unwelcome place on Earth” for “them” or anyone else.

I refer Lauren to Christian teachings, especially the Beatitudes. And I hope that all of us rise above such cold-hearted propositions and work generously to improve the living conditions of all our fellow human beings. That would most certainly help us “save what we have left” of our humanity.

That would be a truly worthy goal.

SARAH PHILLIPS

Santa Rosa

Kelly should go

EDITOR: It is unfortunate that the important business of hiring a new Sonoma Valley Unified School District superintendent was interrupted by another round of shameful theatrics by trustee John Kelly. He knew full well the issues he raised had been fully vetted by the board, but he could not pass up the opportunity for personal grandstanding.

Confident that the other four trustees supported the hire, he was able to cast a cheap “no” vote, apparently preserving an I-told-you-so opportunity if there are problems down the road. He pulled a similar stunt when the district last hired a superintendent, voting no on a technicality for a candidate he had promoted.

The students and families of the Sonoma Valley Unified School District would be far better off if Kelly would step down from the board to make room for someone who is less interested in promoting their own personal ambitions and would give their full focus to navigating the significant challenges facing local education.

STEVE PAGE

Sonoma

Not a viable answer

EDITOR: Quick fix: desalinate brackish or salt water. Short- and long-term problem: disposal of waste saline. It is not Morton’s Salt. There’s the environmental impact on removal of water from its source (who needs wildlife protections when we need lawns and 20-minute showers?). The energy used causes a tremendous increase in greenhouse gas emissions (choke, gasp). Water experts recommend careful use of water (e.g., graywater, xeriscaping, low-water use appliances and appliances that reuse water within any system). Desalination is not a viable answer. Conserve water, and demand that wasteful extravagances in your community stop now.

WEEDY TUHTANJOSEPH

Sebastopol

Population perspectives

EDITOR: The May 23 population article was written mostly from the viewpoint of economists who see population growth as a plus, because it supports GDP growth, but downplay resource depletion and pollution (“Global population bust will transform world”).

However, ecologists argue that our current global population — 8 billion — is larger than the long-term population level that’s sustainable. The Ecological Footprint Network, for example, has determined that if everyone consumed at the rate Americans do we’d need four Earths.

If we had started to cut back on population and consumption in the 1970s, we could have transitioned to a sustainable economy with little sacrifice. Now, the required adjustment is considerable. Unfortunately, it’s not optional. If we don’t cut back voluntarily, nature will impose its terms.

So falling birth rates would seem to be great news. Yes, they impose an economic burden. But taking care of more elders is a paltry inconvenience compared to what’s likely if population continues to grow.

Still, it’s too early to celebrate. While birth rates are declining in most countries, global population still ballooned by 80 million in 2019 — another London, New York, Tokyo and Mexico City’s worth of people. It’s not as if humans are suddenly scarce.

RICHARD HEINBERG

Santa Rosa

Democracy at risk

EDITOR: The Republican Party, now the party of Donald Trump, presents an existential threat to our democratic republic. It has embraced American fascism. No longer is it a party driven by policy but one that pledges allegiance to a malignant narcissist.

It has abandoned its conservative principles as evidenced by ousting Liz Cheney as House Republican Conference chair in favor a Trump sycophant, Elise Stefanik.

The party continues to undermine faith in our Democracy by supporting the “Big Lie” that the election was stolen. It has enacting voter restriction legislation in some red states, making it more difficult to vote under the laughable disguise that there is widespread voter fraud.

Party members attempting to rewrite history called the individuals who violently broke into the Capitol and threatened to kill Vice President Mike Pence “peaceful patriots.”

The party is unmoored from reality. No longer are there alternative facts but alternative realities. Vladimir Putin no longer needs to undermine this democracy when there is the Republican Party of Trump.

We should all note and long remember that the mighty Roman Empire fell from within. It is time to be alarmed because the Republican Party of Trump presents an existential threat to this democratic republic.

GENE COLOMBINI

Santa Rosa

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.