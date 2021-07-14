Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

CDC vs. the state

EDITOR: If the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says vaccinated teachers and students don't need to wear masks inside school buildings, I cannot see how California’s health services director, Dr. Mark Ghaly, can require fully vaccinated students to wear one (“State to require masks at schools,” Saturday).

His argument that some schools cannot comply with the 3-feet physical distancing requirement may have some merit, but those schools could be given a waiver to mask up. The one size fits all approach is not the answer.

His second argument — that non-vaccinated mask-wearing students will be stigmatized by those students who are fully vaccinated — is even weaker. I thought we were encouraged to teach diversity in our schools. Does everyone have to look the same?

Of course, schools that accommodate students under 12 is another matter, but I am still at a loss why the state doesn’t require all eligible students to be vaccinated.

JAMES SANNAR

Santa Rosa

A ‘brute-force’ recall

EDITOR: Bill Gallaher’s “Recall Ravitch” website is almost comically dishonest. Click on the “Why Recall” tab and read Gallaher’s rambling grievances, ranging from District Attorney Jill Ravitch’s hiring practices to her allegedly unkept campaign promises. The charges are duly footnoted, lending the site a scholarly shine.

Here’s the problem: all the articles cited were published between 2011 and 2016. In other words, voters knew of some of these issues in 2014, when Ravitch garnered 65% of the votes cast, and all of them by 2018, when she was reelected with 74.4% of the vote. Given the opportunity to remove Ravitch for such alleged misbehavior, voters declined in droves.

So, if voters have already chosen to retain Ravitch twice, and Gallaher produces no new evidence, why are we being subjected to this costly do-over?

The answer is in the “Top Funders” tab. There’s only one name — Bill Gallaher, the same guy who’s been trying to bring down Ravitch ever since she caught him abandoning seniors during the Tubbs fire.

This recall election isn’t really about Ravitch’s phantom misdeeds as district attorney. It’s about one very wealthy man’s brute-force attempt to control local politics.

MARK SLOAN

Santa Rosa

Comparing water rules

EDITOR: Why hasn’t the town of Windsor enacted draconian water restrictions like the city of Healdsburg has done? Is it because the town of Windsor is better at water management? Or could it be that the town of Windsor is a local government operating for the best interests of its residents whereas the city of Healdsburg is a corporation operating for the best interests of its parent corporation the United States of America, Inc., based in Washington? Definition of a corporation from corporatefinanceinstitute.com: “A corporation is a legal entity created by individuals, stockholders, or shareholders, with the purpose of operating for a profit.”

JOANNE BUSSO

Healdsburg

A matter of public safety

EDITOR: Of course, a public safety employee has a right not to be vaccinated — a questionable choice (“Doubt over safety officials,” July 6). The city has a right, and a duty, not to employ those who chose not to be vaccinated.

Eligibility for employment can, and should, require public safety employees (and all employees who deal with the public) to be vaccinated. This requirement is necessary for the control of the virus and to protect the public.

We are all put at risk when authorities (Santa Rosa Councilman Tom Schwedhelm) refuse to ask the question, “Have you been vaccinated?” It is the responsibility and business of us all to do whatever is necessary to control the spread of this virus (and variants) and protect the public.

Get vaccinated.

ALAN LEVINE

Santa Rosa

