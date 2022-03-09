Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

Putting kids at risk

EDITOR: Seriously? There will be no more masks in schools, but only 50% of children 5-11 are vaccinated? I know a New York state study found that the Pfizer vaccine is not effective at preventing illness in children, but it does prevent serious illness. Doesn’t California require vaccinations for children to attend school? So it seems to me the solution is pretty much a no-brainer: all children attending school need to show proof of vaccination. No exceptions. And parents can complain and threaten all they want, but if they are really against vaccination, they can home-school their children. Not a punishment, simply a reality.

CONNIE KELLOGG

Sebastopol

Putin’s American friends

EDITOR: My eyes are almost never dry as I follow the tragic events unfolding in Ukraine at the bloody hands of war criminal Vladimir Putin. When I saw that a kindergarten and orphanage were hit by missiles, a horrible thought struck me, and it compelled me to write this letter.

Should, God forbid, Putin’s ever-smitten cheerleader Donald Trump or one of the mini-Trumps (Greg Abbott, Ron DeSantis, et al) worm his way into the Oval Office, we can assume that American democracy as we know it is dead, and that one of the first foreign heads of state to visit the White House will most likely be the 21st century’s Vlad the Impaler himself.

BOB CANNING

Petaluma

A community leader

EDITOR: As a longtime resident of Sonoma County, I have looked at the candidates for Sonoma County sheriff. Kevin Burke is the best educated, with a law degree, and has experience in both large police departments and smaller ones in Lake and Sonoma counties. I believe Burke is the best candidate to bring positive changes to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office. He has plans to address law enforcement issues in our county and increase planning to respond to emergency issues, such as fires and floods. Burke is a community leader we all can trust. He has my support for sheriff.

MARTIN M. WEBB

Sebastopol

Too little, too late

EDITOR: Joe Biden, the U.S. and NATO will regret standing by and watching the destruction of Ukraine. Once Vladimir Putin digests this large country without consequences, he will turn his attention to the surrounding smaller countries with the very result Biden claims to be avoiding with his appeasement strategy of no boots on the ground and no air support for Ukraine.

As Fiona Hill asserts, World War III has already started and we are sitting it out, waiting for the obliteration of Ukraine, followed by attacks on NATO allies. Our response then will be too little, too late, especially for Ukraine and our reputation as a champion of freedom.

The time to stop Putin is now. Don’t tell us we didn’t warn you.

B.J. CATES

Healdsburg

The mental health factor

EDITOR: After reading several articles and letters regarding our homeless population, I’d add another viewpoint. I have been in real estate acquisition, development and property management for 40 years. During the property management phase of 25 years, I managed single-family homes, then market-rate apartments and lastly affordable apartments. My experience is that the majority of evictions for behavioral issues are tenants at the affordable communities, particularly Section 8 voucher recipients. Many of these individuals suffer from mental, emotional and/or physical disabilities. I have read and heard many discussions regarding housing, and none that I have witnessed make reference to including the medical and/or psychiatric community.

Property management staff are not social workers or caregivers. We are in the real estate field, which means we are bound by many real estate laws, especially when it comes to lease violations and processing evictions. Everyone must be treated equally, regardless of disability status.

We can develop and build to our hearts’ content, but if tenants’ erratic, threatening and uncooperative behavior continues, they more than likely will end up back on the streets. Perhaps we should ask for assistance from psychiatrists.

JENIFER JOHNSON

Santa Rosa

An allied response

EDITOR: It is a moment of pride in the leadership of our country that we have a president who values our allies. We are now back as a member of NATO. NATO and other countries have imposed strict sanctions on the Russians. If Donald Trump were president, he would not have done a thing. The Russians would have taken the sovereign country of Ukraine. As we have witnessed from the Ukrainian people, they do not want to be part of Russia.

Joe Biden is a negotiator who works with other countries. Because of his influence, we have countries such as Switzerland, Japan and more joining the cause in sanctioning Russia. Even some of the Russian people are against this aggression. If Vladimir Putin were not imprisoning protesters, I’m sure more Russians would be on the streets.

Now realizing what Putin has had in mind — overpowering recognized countries — I can understand why the Russians tried to help Trump win the election.

Thank you for the freedom for all citizens of the United States to vote in fair elections.

MARY WASHBURN

Sonoma

