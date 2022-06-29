Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

Not Lincoln’s GOP

EDITOR: Abe Lincoln in his Gettysburg Address concluded with the words “that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth.” Lincoln was our first Republican president. After the events we’ve seen lately, I believe the Republican Party has lost its moral footing and is aimed at taking away people’s individual rights. Consider:

The Supreme Courts reversal of Roe vs. Wade, which protected woman’s reproductive rights. Most Americans support Roe.

The court’s obliteration of New York City’s concealed gun laws. The court basically took away communities’ right to protect citizens from gun violence.

Jan. 6 and the Big Lie. Republicans who continue to believe the 2020 election was stolen want to take away voting rights, especially minority voting rights.

Republicans no longer believe in a government of the people, by the people, for the people. They do not want such a government to continue. It’s time to vote, especially this November.

BOB JOHNSON

Lower Lake

A grateful library patron

EDITOR: During this Pride month, as well as all year, I want to express my gratitude to our local libraries for their thoughtful selection of books and media that speak to varied perspectives and identities. I know that when I go to my library, I’ll find stories that mirror my experiences, as well as offering me a window into lives that might seem different from my own — but which often contain themes of universality if I look beyond surface differences. Know that, in spite of the hateful actions of a few, you are making a lasting difference.

CYNTHIA M. PARKHILL

Santa Rosa

A double standard?

EDITOR: On Thursday, the Supreme Court expanded gun owners’ rights, making it easier for citizens to obtain a concealed carry weapon permit. For those unfamiliar, permit holders are allowed to carry a concealed firearm on their person, in public. The responsibility here is staggering. Effectively, the permit holder has the right to terminate someone else’s life if they believe their own is at risk. Counter this with the court’s decision the next day, which effectively rescinded an established right for a woman to terminate her pregnancy. The hypocrisy of the Supreme Court is plain for all to see.

AARON MEYERS

Santa Rosa

Church vs. state

EDITOR: I was raised Catholic and went to Catholic schools. However, I have always believed separation of church and state to be of paramount importance. The Catholic Church’s involvement in government was a constant concern among many, maybe most, U.S. citizens (particularly during Al Smith’s presidential run in 1928 and, for my contemporaries, JFK’s run in 1960). At the time I didn’t think that concern was justified. Unfortunately, now I do.

All of the Supreme Court justices who voted to nullify Roe v. Wade are Catholics, with Neil Gorsuch, who was raised Catholic, apparently now attending the Episcopal Church. These justices disregarded precedent even though Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett stated under oath their belief in stare decisis, and hence Roe v. Wade was settled law.

The court currently consists of six Catholics, two Protestants and one Jew, which is not at all reflective of the population. It appears that all but one Catholic (Sonia Sotomayor) believe their religious beliefs take precedence over U.S. law. It’s like we are now being held captive to the church’s canon law instead of U.S. law.

This country was never intended to be a theocracy. It’s precisely what the founders tried to save us from — so we could worship (or not) as we each saw fit.

JANET COLLINS

Cloverdale

A medal for Pence?

EDITOR: So Jon Yatabe thinks Mike Pence is a hero and a patriot for doing what was actually his duty as vice president and should be awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom (“True patriotism,” Letters, June 22)? And while we’re at it, shall we give the award to all of Pence’s legal advisers? If he’s such a great guy, why did he decline to invoke the 25th Amendment following the Jan. 6 insurrection?

Don’t think for a minute Pence doesn’t have presidential aspirations but is afraid to cross Donald Trump, as are the majority of the scaredy-cat Republicans who continue to bow and lick his boots.

If we’re going to present the Presidential Medal of Freedom, I suggest Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, the two Republicans who are upholding their oath to uphold the Constitution of the United States. Just sayin’.

ROSE KOSTIUK NOWAK

Petaluma

