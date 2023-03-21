3-bedroom home in Cazadero sells for $760,000

The property located at 61 Silvia Drive in Cazadero was sold on Jan. 13, 2023. The $760,000 purchase price works out to $485 per square foot. The house, built in 2001, has an interior space of 1,568 square feet. The property features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. It sits on a 0.5-acre lot.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.