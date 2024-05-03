3-bedroom home sells in Healdsburg for $1.2 million

143 Village Oaks Court (Google Street View)

A spacious house located at 143 Village Oaks Court in Healdsburg has new owners.

The 2,052-square-foot property, built in 1999, was sold on April 10, 2024.

The $1,249,500 purchase price works out to $609 per square foot.

The layout of this two-story home consists of three bedrooms and two baths. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central heating and a cooling system. In addition, the house comes with an attached two-car garage, allowing for convenient vehicle storage and additional storage space. The property sits on a 6,098-square-foot lot.

Additional houses that have recently changed hands close by include:

In August 2023, a 1,926-square-foot home on Canyon Run in Healdsburg sold for $1,050,000, a price per square foot of $545. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

On Canyon Run in Healdsburg in March 2023 a 1,714-square-foot home was sold for $930,000, a price per square foot of $543. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 1,955-square-foot home at 119 Chiquita Road in Healdsburg sold in June 2023 for $1,000,000, a price per square foot of $512. The home has 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.