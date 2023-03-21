Detached house in Rohnert Park sells for $640,000

The property located at 7847 Burton Avenue in Rohnert Park was sold on Jan. 3, 2023 for $640,000, or $504 per square foot. The house, built in 1960, has an interior space of 1,269 square feet. The property features four bedrooms, two bathrooms, an attached garage, and two parking spaces. It sits on a 5,662-square-foot lot.

Additional houses that have recently been purchased close by include:

A 1,300-square-foot home at 7642 Bernice Avenue in Rohnert Park sold in December 2022 for $705,000, a price per square foot of $542.

In February 2023, a 1,328-square-foot home on Breen Way in Cotati sold for $645,000, a price per square foot of $486.

On Bridgit Drive in Rohnert Park in January 2023 a 1,200-square-foot home was sold for $571,000, a price per square foot of $476.

