House sells in Penngrove for $1.2 million

A 3,588-square-foot house built in 1984 has changed hands.

The spacious property located at 1971 William Drive in Penngrove was sold on April 11, 2024, for $1,200,000, or $334 per square foot.

This two-story house offers a spacious layout with four bedrooms and four baths. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the home provides a one-car garage, ensuring secure parking and storage. The property sits on a 1.1-acre lot.

These nearby houses have also recently been purchased:

In August 2023, a 1,784-square-foot home on Weiss Lane in Penngrove sold for $1,050,000, a price per square foot of $589. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 2,475-square-foot home at 1896 Alice Drive in Penngrove sold in May 2023 for $1,500,000, a price per square foot of $606. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

On Chester Drive in Penngrove in December 2022 a 1,723-square-foot home was sold for $914,000, a price per square foot of $530. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

