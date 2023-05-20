How much did the 5 most expensive homes sell for in Healdsburg in the past 3 weeks?

A house in Healdsburg that sold for $1.4 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Healdsburg in the past three weeks.

In total, five residential real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past three weeks, with an average price of $903,800, $791 per square foot.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded from the week of Apr. 24 to the week of May 14 even if the property may have been sold earlier.

338 Grandview Court, Healdsburg, CA (Google Street View)

5. $727,000-single-family house at 338 Grandview Court

The property at 338 Grandview Court in Healdsburg has new owners. The price was $727,000. The house was built in 1977 and has a living area of 1,072 square feet. The price per square foot is $678.

304 Orchard Street, Healdsburg, CA (Google Street View)

4. $750,000-single-family home at 304 Orchard Street

The sale of the single family residence at 304 Orchard Street in Healdsburg has been finalized. The price was $750,000, and the new owners took over the house in April. The house was built in 1977 and has a living area of 1,140 square feet. The price per square foot was $658.

111 Philip Drive, Healdsburg, CA (Google Street View)

3. $825,000-single-family residence at 111 Philip Drive

The property at 111 Philip Drive in Healdsburg has new owners. The price was $825,000. The house was built in 1997 and has a living area of 1,435 square feet. The price per square foot is $575.

512 Brown Street, Healdsburg, CA (Google Street View)

2. $867,000-detached house at 512 Brown Street

The 743 square-foot single-family home at 512 Brown Street in Healdsburg has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in April and the total purchase price was $867,000, $1,167 per square foot. The house was built in 1915.

2707 North Fitch Mountain Road, Healdsburg, CA (Google Street View)

1. $1.4 million-single-family residence at 2707 Fitch Mountain Road

The sale of the single-family house at 2707 Fitch Mountain Road in Healdsburg has been finalized. The price was $1,350,000, and the house changed hands in April. The house was built in 1930 and has a living area of 1,320 square feet. The price per square foot was $1,023.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.