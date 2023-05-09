How much did the 6 most expensive homes sell for in Cloverdale in the past 3 weeks?

A house in Cloverdale that sold for $850,000 tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Cloverdale in the past three weeks.

In total, six residential real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past three weeks, with an average price of $680,833, $353 per square foot.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded from the week of Apr. 10 to the week of May 7 even if the property may have been sold earlier.

6. $425,000-condominium at 185 Stonegate Circle

The sale of the condominium at 185 Stonegate Circle in Cloverdale has been finalized. The price was $425,000, and the new owners took over the condominium in April. The condominium was built in 2007 and has a living area of 1,102 square feet. The price per square foot was $386.

481 Haehl Street, Cloverdale, CA (Google Street View)

5. $635,000-single-family house at 481 Haehl Street

The property at 481 Haehl Street in Cloverdale has new owners. The price was $635,000. The house was built in 1958 and has a living area of 1,424 square feet. The price per square foot is $446.

109 Sierra Court, Cloverdale, CA (Google Street View)

4. $639,000-single-family home at 109 Sierra Court

The 1,992 square-foot single-family home at 109 Sierra Court in Cloverdale has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in April and the total purchase price was $639,000, $321 per square foot. The house was built in 2004.

431 Las Colinas Drive, Cloverdale, CA (Google Street View)

3. $696,000-single-family residence at 431 Las Colinas Drive

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 431 Las Colinas Drive in Cloverdale. The price was $696,000 and the new owners took over the house in April. The house was built in 1993 and the living area totals 1,676 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $415.

314 Pepperwood Drive, Cloverdale, CA (Google Street View)

2. $840,000-detached house at 314 Pepperwood Drive

The 2,464 square-foot single-family residence at 314 Pepperwood Drive in Cloverdale has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in April and the total purchase price was $840,000, $341 per square foot. The house was built in 2002.

542 North Cloverdale Boulevard, Cloverdale, CA (Google Street View)

1. $850,000-single-family home at 542 North Cloverdale Boulevard

The property at 542 North Cloverdale Boulevard in Cloverdale has new owners. The price was $850,000. The house was built in 1915 and has a living area of 2,907 square feet. The price per square foot is $292.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.