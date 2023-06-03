How much did the 6 most expensive homes sell for in Healdsburg in the past 2 weeks?

A house in Healdsburg that sold for $1.6 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Healdsburg in the past two weeks.

In total, seven residential real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past two weeks, with an average price of $1.1 million. The average price per square foot was $546.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded from the week of May. 15 to the week of May 28 even if the property may have been sold earlier.

6. $375,000-detached house at 650 Mendocino Drive

The sale of the single family residence at 650 Mendocino Drive in Healdsburg has been finalized. The price was $375,000, and the new owners took over the house in May. The house was built in 1990 and has a living area of 768 square feet. The price per square foot was $488.

212 Foss Creek Circle, Healdsburg, CA (Google Street View)

5. $735,000-condominium at 212 Foss Creek Circle

The property at 212 Foss Creek Circle in Healdsburg has new owners. The price was $735,000. The condominium was built in 1988 and has a living area of 960 square feet. The price per square foot is $766.

832 Brown Street, Healdsburg, CA (Google Street View)

4. $756,000-single-family house at 832 Brown Street

The 1,729 square-foot single-family residence at 832 Brown Street in Healdsburg has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in May and the total purchase price was $756,000, $437 per square foot. The house was built in 1948.

448 Grant Street, Healdsburg, CA (Google Street View)

3. $890,000-single-family residence at 448 Grant Street

The sale of the single-family residence at 448 Grant Street in Healdsburg has been finalized. The price was $890,000, and the house changed hands in May. The house was built in 1930 and has a living area of 1,524 square feet. The price per square foot was $584.

560 Matheson Street, Healdsburg, CA (Google Street View)

2. $1.3 million-single-family home at 560 Matheson Street

The property at 560 Matheson Street in Healdsburg has new owners. The price was $1,262,500. The house was built in 1984 and has a living area of 1,866 square feet. The price per square foot is $677.

1503 Lupine Road, Healdsburg, CA (Google Street View)

1. $1.6 million-single-family house at 1503 Lupine Road

The 3,432 square-foot single-family house at 1503 Lupine Road in Healdsburg has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in May and the total purchase price was $1,600,000, $466 per square foot. The house was built in 1948.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.