How much did the 6 most expensive homes sell for in Healdsburg in the past 2 weeks?
A house in Healdsburg that sold for $1.6 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Healdsburg in the past two weeks.
In total, seven residential real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past two weeks, with an average price of $1.1 million. The average price per square foot was $546.
The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded from the week of May. 15 to the week of May 28 even if the property may have been sold earlier.
6. $375,000-detached house at 650 Mendocino Drive
The sale of the single family residence at 650 Mendocino Drive in Healdsburg has been finalized. The price was $375,000, and the new owners took over the house in May. The house was built in 1990 and has a living area of 768 square feet. The price per square foot was $488.
5. $735,000-condominium at 212 Foss Creek Circle
The property at 212 Foss Creek Circle in Healdsburg has new owners. The price was $735,000. The condominium was built in 1988 and has a living area of 960 square feet. The price per square foot is $766.
4. $756,000-single-family house at 832 Brown Street
The 1,729 square-foot single-family residence at 832 Brown Street in Healdsburg has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in May and the total purchase price was $756,000, $437 per square foot. The house was built in 1948.
3. $890,000-single-family residence at 448 Grant Street
The sale of the single-family residence at 448 Grant Street in Healdsburg has been finalized. The price was $890,000, and the house changed hands in May. The house was built in 1930 and has a living area of 1,524 square feet. The price per square foot was $584.
2. $1.3 million-single-family home at 560 Matheson Street
The property at 560 Matheson Street in Healdsburg has new owners. The price was $1,262,500. The house was built in 1984 and has a living area of 1,866 square feet. The price per square foot is $677.
1. $1.6 million-single-family house at 1503 Lupine Road
The 3,432 square-foot single-family house at 1503 Lupine Road in Healdsburg has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in May and the total purchase price was $1,600,000, $466 per square foot. The house was built in 1948.
This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.
