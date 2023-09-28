How much did the 7 most expensive homes sell for in Windsor in the past 3 weeks?

A house that sold for $1.6 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Windsor in the past three weeks.

In total, seven residential real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past three weeks, with an average price of $968,071, $470 per square foot.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded from the week of Sep. 4 to the week of Sep. 23 even if the property may have been sold earlier.

91 Cottontail Way, Windsor, CA (Google Street View)

7. $792,500, detached house at 91 Cottontail Way

The 2,034 square-foot single-family residence at 91 Cottontail Way in Windsor has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in August and the total purchase price was $792,500, $390 per square foot. The house was built in 1990.

1278 Eagle Drive, Windsor, CA (Google Street View)

6. $810,000, single-family house at 1278 Eagle Drive

The property at 1278 Eagle Drive in Windsor has new owners. The price was $810,000. The house was built in 2000 and has a living area of 1,811 square feet. The price per square foot is $447.

7965 Ferrari Way, Windsor, CA (Google Street View)

5. $810,000, single-family home at 7965 Ferrari Way

A sale has been finalized for the detached house at 7965 Ferrari Way in Windsor. The price was $810,000 and the new owners took over the house in September. The house was built in 2005 and the living area totals 1,912 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $424.

8741 Holly Leaf Drive, Windsor, CA (Google Street View)

4. $895,000, single-family residence at 8741 Holly Leaf Drive

The sale of the single-family residence at 8741 Holly Leaf Drive in Windsor has been finalized. The price was $895,000, and the new owners took over the house in August. The house was built in 1995 and has a living area of 2,050 square feet. The price per square foot was $437.

7700 Foppiano Way, Windsor, CA (Google Street View)

3. $915,000, detached house at 7700 Foppiano Way

The 2,535 square-foot single-family house at 7700 Foppiano Way in Windsor has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in September and the total purchase price was $915,000, $361 per square foot. The house was built in 2006.

1130 Rachael Lane, Windsor, CA (Google Street View)

2. $974,000, single-family home at 1130 Rachael Lane

The property at 1130 Rachael Lane in Windsor has new owners. The price was $974,000. The house was built in 1996 and has a living area of 2,060 square feet. The price per square foot is $473.

1. $1.6 million, single-family house at 9600 Lakewood Drive

The sale of the single family residence at 9600 Lakewood Drive in Windsor has been finalized. The price was $1,580,000, and the new owners took over the house in August. The house was built in 1985 and has a living area of 1,994 square feet. The price per square foot was $792.

