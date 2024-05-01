How much did the 8 most expensive homes sell for in Guerneville in the past 9 weeks?

A house that sold for $1 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Guerneville in the past nine weeks.

In total, eight residential real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past nine weeks, with an average price of $634,125. The average price per square foot was $541.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded from the week of Feb. 26 to the week of April 27 even if the property may have been sold earlier.

14297 Old Cazadero Road, Guerneville, CA (Google Street View)

8. $340K, single-family residence at 14297 Old Cazadero Road

The 660 square-foot detached house at 14297 Old Cazadero Road in Guerneville has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in April and the total purchase price was $340,000, $515 per square foot. The house was built in 1934.

7. $389K, single-family house at 15657 Old River Road

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 15657 Old River Road in Guerneville. The price was $389,000 and the new owners took over the house in February. The house was built in 1954 and the living area totals 784 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $496.

19430 Hidden Valley Road, Guerneville, CA (Google Street View)

6. $550K, single-family home at 19430 Hidden Valley Road

The sale of the single family residence at 19430 Hidden Valley Road in Guerneville has been finalized. The price was $550,000, and the new owners took over the house in April. The house was built in 1961 and has a living area of 1,200 square feet. The price per square foot was $458.

5. $630K, single-family residence at 15140 Rio Nido Road

The 1,802 square-foot single-family residence at 15140 Rio Nido Road in Guerneville has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in February and the total purchase price was $630,000, $350 per square foot. The house was built in 1996.

16619 Guernewood Road, Guerneville, CA (Google Street View)

4. $714K, single-family house at 16619 Guernewood Road

The property at 16619 Guernewood Road in Guerneville has new owners. The price was $714,000. The house was built in 1950 and has a living area of 1,968 square feet. The price per square foot is $363.

17565 Old Monte Rio Road, Guerneville, CA (Google Street View)

3. $725K, single-family home at 17565 Old Monte Rio Road

The sale of the single-family house at 17565 Old Monte Rio Road in Guerneville has been finalized. The price was $725,000, and the house changed hands in March. The house was built in 1928 and has a living area of 908 square feet. The price per square foot was $798.

15775 Old Cazadero Road, Guerneville, CA (Google Street View)

2. $725K, single-family home at 15775 Old Cazadero Road

The property at 15775 Old Cazadero Road in Guerneville has new owners. The price was $725,000. The house was built in 1978 and has a living area of 1,344 square feet. The price per square foot is $539.

16880 Neeley Road, Guerneville, CA (Google Street View)

1. $1 million, single-family house at 16880 Neeley Road

The 704 square-foot single-family residence at 16880 Neeley Road in Guerneville has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in April and the total purchase price was $1,000,000, $1,420 per square foot. The house was built in 1935.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.