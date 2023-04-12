How much were the top 10 most expensive home sales in Cloverdale, reported in the past 5 weeks?

A house in Cloverdale that sold for $707,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Cloverdale between April 2 and April 9.

In total, 10 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past five weeks, with an average price of $556,600, $420 per square foot.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded from the week of Feb. 13 to the week of April 9 even if the property may have been sold earlier.

10. $375,000-condominium at 115 Vista View Drive

The sale of the condominium at 115 Vista View Drive in Cloverdale has been finalized. The price was $375,000, and the new owners took over the condominium in February. The condominium was built in 1985 and has a living area of 1,120 square feet. The price per square foot was $335. The deal was finalized on Feb. 21.

80 Debmar Lane, Cloverdale, CA (Google Street View)

9. $479,000-detached house at 80 Debmar Lane

The sale of the single-family residence at 80 Debmar Lane in Cloverdale has been finalized. The price was $479,000, and the house changed hands in March. The house was built in 1956 and has a living area of 1,003 square feet. The price per square foot was $478. The deal was finalized on Mar. 20.

155 Grace Court, Cloverdale, CA (Google Street View)

8. $510,000-single-family house at 155 Grace Court

The property at 155 Grace Court in Cloverdale has new owners. The price was $510,000. The house was built in 1972 and has a living area of 1,140 square feet. The price per square foot is $447. The deal was finalized on Mar. 22.

7. $535,000-single-family home at 101 Heidi Lane

A sale has been finalized for the detached house at 101 Heidi Lane in Cloverdale. The price was $535,000 and the new owners took over the house in February. The house was built in 1974 and the living area totals 1,073 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $499. The deal was finalized on Feb. 6.

101 Gentle Breeze Way, Cloverdale, CA (Google Street View)

6. $549,000-single-family residence at 101 Gentle Breeze Way

The property at 101 Gentle Breeze Way in Cloverdale has new owners. The price was $549,000. The house was built in 1998 and has a living area of 1,300 square feet. The price per square foot is $422. The deal was finalized on Mar. 13.

5. $566,000-single-family residence at 420 Washington Street

The 1,288 square-foot single-family home at 420 Washington Street in Cloverdale has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in March and the total purchase price was $566,000, $439 per square foot. The house was built in 1949. The deal was finalized on Mar. 17.

4. $610,000-single-family house at 178 Chablis Way

The 1,284 square-foot single-family home at 178 Chablis Way in Cloverdale has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in March and the total purchase price was $610,000, $475 per square foot. The house was built in 1980. The deal was finalized on Mar. 21.

3. $610,000-single-family home at 0 None

The 1,392 square-foot single-family residence at 0 None in Cloverdale has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in February and the total purchase price was $610,000, $438 per square foot. The house was built in 2003. The deal was finalized on Feb. 8.

106 Plumeria Court, Cloverdale, CA (Google Street View)

2. $625,000-detached house at 106 Plumeria Court

The sale of the single family residence at 106 Plumeria Court in Cloverdale has been finalized. The price was $625,000, and the new owners took over the house in March. The house was built in 1998 and has a living area of 1,536 square feet. The price per square foot was $407. The deal was finalized on Mar. 15.

447 Gamay Drive, Cloverdale, CA (Google Street View)

1. $707,000-single-family home at 447 Gamay Drive

The sale of the single-family house at 447 Gamay Drive in Cloverdale has been finalized. The price was $707,000, and the new owners took over the house in January. The house was built in 2001 and has a living area of 2,099 square feet. The price per square foot was $337. The deal was finalized on Jan. 27.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.