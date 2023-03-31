A house located at 304 Maple Circle in Healdsburg has a new owner. The 1,230-square-foot property, built in 1971, was sold on March 3, 2023. The $550,000 purchase price works out to $447 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms, one bath, an attached garage, and one parking space. The unit sits on a 3,484-square-foot lot.

