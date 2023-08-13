Sale closed in Petaluma: $1.6 million for a house

A spacious historic house located at 1250 Thompson Lane in Petaluma has new owners. The 2,717-square-foot property, built in 1925, was sold on July 24, 2023. The $1,600,000 purchase price works out to $589 per square foot. This single-story house offers a capacious living environment with its four bedrooms and two baths. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. In addition, the house is equipped with an attached garage. The property occupies a sizable 3.5-acre lot.

These nearby houses have also recently changed hands:

In July 2023, a 3,920-square-foot home on Magnolia Avenue in Petaluma sold for $2,450,000, a price per square foot of $625. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Magnolia Avenue in Petaluma in June 2023 a 2,200-square-foot home was sold for $1,325,000, a price per square foot of $602. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,875-square-foot home at 389 Rohde Lane in Petaluma sold in May 2023 for $1,195,000, a price per square foot of $637. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.