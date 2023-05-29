Sale closed in Santa Rosa: $775,000 for a 2-bedroom home

A 1,476-square-foot house built in 1951 has changed hands. The property located at 2512 Magowan Drive in Santa Rosa was sold on May 11, 2023, for $775,000, or $525 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms, two bathrooms, an attached garage, and one parking space. The unit sits on a 6,098-square-foot lot.

Additional houses that have recently changed hands close by include:

A 918-square-foot home at 2716 Magowan Drive in Santa Rosa sold in May 2023 for $637,000, a price per square foot of $694.

In May 2023, a 918-square-foot home on Montgomery Drive in Santa Rosa sold for $615,000, a price per square foot of $670.

On Montgomery Drive in Santa Rosa in March 2023 a 1,014-square-foot home was sold for $619,000, a price per square foot of $610.

