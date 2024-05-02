Sale closed in Sebastopol: $3.3 million for a house

The spacious property located at 8688 Quail Haven Lane in Sebastopol was sold on April 9, 2024.

The $3,290,000 purchase price works out to $625 per square foot.

The house, built in 2000, has an interior space of 5,268 square feet.

This two-story house provides a generous living space with its four bedrooms and four bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The property is equipped with central heating. Additionally, the house includes a detached three-car garage, offering generous space for vehicles and storage requirements. The property is set on a 2.7-acre lot, with a notable addition of a pool.

Additional houses that have recently been purchased close by include:

On Mill Station Road in Sebastopol in November 2023 a 2,259-square-foot home was sold for $1,170,000, a price per square foot of $518. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 2,240-square-foot home at 8770 Mill Station Road in Sebastopol sold in July 2023 for $1,675,000, a price per square foot of $748. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

In May 2023, a 1,308-square-foot home on Martin Lane in Sebastopol sold for $1,150,000, a price per square foot of $879. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

