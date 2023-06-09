Single-family home in Forestville sells for $549,000

A 1,287-square-foot house built in 2006 has changed hands. The property located at 9491 Pajaro Lane in Forestville was sold on May 17, 2023. The $549,000 purchase price works out to $427 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, one bathroom, an attached garage, and one parking space. The unit sits on a 2,986-square-foot lot.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.