Single-family home in Monte Rio sells for $593,000

The property located at 19106 D Street in Monte Rio was sold on April 5, 2024.

The $593,000 purchase price works out to $380 per square foot.

The house, built in 1956, has an interior space of 1,560 square feet.

The layout of this single-story home consists of three bedrooms and one bath. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the house provides a two-car garage, granting ample space for parking and storage purposes. The property occupies a lot of 4,791 square feet.

Additional houses that have recently been purchased close by include:

In February 2023, a 1,024-square-foot home on Chapel Drive in Monte Rio sold for $565,000, a price per square foot of $552. The home has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

On Rio Vista Terrace in Monte Rio in November 2023 a 1,220-square-foot home was sold for $240,000, a price per square foot of $197. The home has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

A 756-square-foot home at 21549 Monte Vista Terrace in Monte Rio sold in May 2023 for $508,000, a price per square foot of $672. The home has 1 bedroom 1 bathroom.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.