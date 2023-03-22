The historic property located at 18375 Old Monte Rio Road in Guerneville was sold on March 1, 2023 for $450,000, or $457 per square foot. The house, built in 1920, has an interior space of 984 square feet. The property features one bedroom and one bath. It sits on a 4,791-square-foot lot.

