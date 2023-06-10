Single-family residence in Healdsburg sells for $900,000

The property located at 2610 Mill Creek Road in Healdsburg was sold on May 17, 2023. The $900,000 purchase price works out to $466 per square foot. The house, built in 1947, has an interior space of 1,931 square feet. The property features one bedroom and one bathroom. There's also a pool in the backyard. The unit sits on a 0.6-acre lot.

