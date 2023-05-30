Single-family residence sells for $665,000 in Rohnert Park

A 1,452-square-foot house built in 1979 has changed hands. The property located at 1422 Jasmine Circle in Rohnert Park was sold on May 15, 2023. The $665,000 purchase price works out to $458 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a garage as well as one parking space. The unit sits on a 4,791-square-foot lot.

These nearby houses have also recently been purchased:

On Jade Court in Rohnert Park in December 2022 a 1,648-square-foot home was sold for $714,500, a price per square foot of $434.

In March 2023, a 2,182-square-foot home on Kolton Place in Rohnert Park sold for $778,000, a price per square foot of $357.

A 2,342-square-foot home at 5305 Kirby Place in Rohnert Park sold in April 2023 for $800,000, a price per square foot of $342.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.