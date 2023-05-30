Single-family residence sells for $901,000 in Rohnert Park

The spacious property located at 4986 Filament Street in Rohnert Park was sold on May 9, 2023. The $901,000 purchase price works out to $362 per square foot. The house, built in 1981, has an interior space of 2,487 square feet. The property features five bedrooms, three bathrooms, a garage, and two parking spaces. It sits on a 9,583-square-foot lot, which also has a pool.

These nearby houses have also recently changed hands:

On Filament Street in Rohnert Park in March 2023 a 2,234-square-foot home was sold for $790,000, a price per square foot of $354.

In March 2023, a 2,269-square-foot home on Dexter Circle in Rohnert Park sold for $840,000, a price per square foot of $370.

A 2,470-square-foot home at 5728 Dexter Circle in Rohnert Park sold in January 2023 for $810,000, a price per square foot of $328.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.