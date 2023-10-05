Single-family residence sells in Monte Rio for $810,000

A 2,078-square-foot house built in 1914 has changed hands.

The spacious historic property located at 21563 Monte Vista Terrace in Monte Rio was sold on Sept. 21, 2023, for $810,000, or $390 per square foot.

This single-story home offers a roomy layout with four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the house is equipped with a detached three-car garage, accommodating vehicles and storage needs efficiently. The property's backyard showcases a pool.

These nearby houses have also recently changed hands:

In January 2023, a 571-square-foot home on Highland Terrace in Monte Rio sold for $315,000, a price per square foot of $552. The home has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

A 600-square-foot home at 21680 Starrett Hill Drive in Monte Rio sold in August 2023 for $430,000, a price per square foot of $717. The home has 1 bedroom 1 bathroom.

On Highland Terrace in Monte Rio in August 2023 a 785-square-foot home was sold for $325,500, a price per square foot of $415. The home has 1 bedroom 1 bathroom.

