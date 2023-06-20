Top 10 most expensive homes sold in Santa Rosa last week

A house in Santa Rosa that sold for $1.8 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Santa Rosa in the past week.

In total, 17 residential real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $788,150. The average price per square foot ended up at $466.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of June 11 even if the property may have been sold earlier.

5022 Buckthorn Court, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

10. $679,000-detached house at 5022 Buckthorn Court

The property at 5022 Buckthorn Court in Santa Rosa has new owners. The price was $679,000. The house was built in 1971 and has a living area of 1,384 square feet. The price per square foot is $491.

2469 Meda Avenue, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

9. $694,545-single-family house at 2469 Meda Ave.

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 2469 Meda Ave. In Santa Rosa. The price was $694,545 and the new owners took over the house in May. The house was built in 2002 and the living area totals 1,240 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $560.

601 McConnell Avenue, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

8. $710,000-single-family residence at 601 McConnell Ave.

The 1,630 square-foot single-family house at 601 McConnell Ave. In Santa Rosa has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in May and the total purchase price was $710,000, $436 per square foot. The house was built in 1930.

3036 Mule Deer Lane, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

7. $745,000-single-family home at 3036 Mule Deer Lane

The 2,125 square-foot single-family home at 3036 Mule Deer Lane in Santa Rosa has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in May and the total purchase price was $745,000, $351 per square foot. The house was built in 2000.

2475 Rudesill Lane, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

6. $750,000-single-family house at 2475 Rudesill Lane

The property at 2475 Rudesill Lane in Santa Rosa has new owners. The price was $750,000. The house was built in 2012 and has a living area of 1,723 square feet. The price per square foot is $435.

5. $760,000-single-family residence at 916 King Street

The sale of the single family residence at 916 King Street in Santa Rosa has been finalized. The price was $760,000, and the new owners took over the house in May. The house was built in 1925 and has a living area of 1,297 square feet. The price per square foot was $586.

2501 Horseshoe Drive, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

4. $827,000-single-family home at 2501 Horseshoe Drive

The sale of the detached house at 2501 Horseshoe Drive in Santa Rosa has been finalized. The price was $827,000, and the new owners took over the house in May. The house was built in 1980 and has a living area of 1,716 square feet. The price per square foot was $482.

1680 Allan Way, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

3. $850,000-detached house at 1680 Allan Way

The 1,563 square-foot detached house at 1680 Allan Way in Santa Rosa has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in June and the total purchase price was $850,000, $544 per square foot. The house was built in 1958.

2. $1.4 million-detached house at 1288 Michele Way

The sale of the single family residence at 1288 Michele Way in Santa Rosa has been finalized. The price was $1,385,000, and the new owners took over the house in May. The house was built in 2018 and has a living area of 2,056 square feet. The price per square foot was $674.

4833 Skycrest Way, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

1. $1.8 million-single-family home at 4833 Skycrest Way

The property at 4833 Skycrest Way in Santa Rosa has new owners. The price was $1,825,000. The house was built in 1989 and has a living area of 3,864 square feet. The price per square foot is $472.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.