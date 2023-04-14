Top 5 most expensive homes sold in Healdsburg last week

A house in Healdsburg that sold for $1.9 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Healdsburg in the past week.

In total, five real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $1.2 million. The average price per square foot was $789.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of April 2 even if the property may have been sold earlier.

204 Foss Creek Circle, Healdsburg, CA (Google Street View)

5. $720,000-condominium at 204 Foss Creek Circle

The property at 204 Foss Creek Circle in Healdsburg has new owners. The price was $720,000. The condominium was built in 1988 and has a living area of 960 square feet. The price per square foot is $750.

50 Adeline Way, Healdsburg, CA (Google Street View)

4. $800,000-single-family residence at 50 Adeline Way

The 1,408 square-foot single-family home at 50 Adeline Way in Healdsburg has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in March and the total purchase price was $800,000, $568 per square foot. The house was built in 1900.

1712 Canyon Run, Healdsburg, CA (Google Street View)

3. $930,000-single-family home at 1712 Canyon Run

The sale of the detached house at 1712 Canyon Run in Healdsburg has been finalized. The price was $930,000, and the new owners took over the house in March. The house was built in 2000 and has a living area of 1,714 square feet. The price per square foot was $543.

1620 South Fitch Mountain Road, Healdsburg, CA (Google Street View)

2. $1.4 million-detached house at 1620 Fitch Mountain Road

A sale has been finalized for the detached house at 1620 Fitch Mountain Road in Healdsburg. The price was $1,428,000 and the new owners took over the house in March. The house was built in 1940 and the living area totals 1,423 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $1,004.

258 Lorraine Court, Healdsburg, CA (Google Street View)

1. $1.9 million-single-family house at 258 Lorraine Court

The sale of the single family residence at 258 Lorraine Court in Healdsburg has been finalized. The price was $1,945,500, and the new owners took over the house in March. The house was built in 2001 and has a living area of 1,874 square feet. The price per square foot was $1,038.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.