Top 6 most expensive homes sold in Forestville in the past 5 weeks

A house in Forestville that sold for $775,000 tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Forestville in the past five weeks.

In total, six residential real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past five weeks, with an average price of $558,167. The average price per square foot ended up at $465.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded from the week of May. 1 to the week of June 17 even if the property may have been sold earlier.

10668 Old River Road, Forestville, CA (Google Street View)

6. $400,000-single-family home at 10668 Old River Road

The sale of the single-family house at 10668 Old River Road in Forestville has been finalized. The price was $400,000, and the new owners took over the house in May. The house was built in 1962 and has a living area of 576 square feet. The price per square foot was $694.

11814 Orchard Road, Forestville, CA (Google Street View)

5. $450,000-single-family residence at 11814 Orchard Road

The sale of the single family residence at 11814 Orchard Road in Forestville has been finalized. The price was $450,000, and the new owners took over the house in April. The house was built in 1901 and has a living area of 761 square feet. The price per square foot was $591.

9491 Pajaro Lane, Forestville, CA (Google Street View)

4. $549,000-detached house at 9491 Pajaro Lane

The property at 9491 Pajaro Lane in Forestville has new owners. The price was $549,000. The house was built in 2006 and has a living area of 1,287 square feet. The price per square foot is $427.

3. $585,000-single-family house at 11187 Westside Ave.

The 1,120 square-foot single-family residence at 11187 Westside Ave. in Forestville has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in April and the total purchase price was $585,000, $522 per square foot. The house was built in 1949.

9585 Argonne Way, Forestville, CA (Google Street View)

2. $590,000-single-family home at 9585 Argonne Way

The 948 square-foot single-family residence at 9585 Argonne Way in Forestville has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in May and the total purchase price was $590,000, $622 per square foot. The house was built in 1963.

1. $775,000-single-family residence at 8144 Grape Ave.

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 8144 Grape Ave. in Forestville. The price was $775,000 and the new owners took over the house in May. The house was built in 2004 and the living area totals 2,497 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $310.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.