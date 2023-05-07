What are the 4 most expensive homes that sold in Petaluma in the past 2 weeks?

A house in Petaluma that sold for $855,000 tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Petaluma in the past two weeks.

In total, four residential real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past two weeks, with an average price of $796,750. The average price per square foot was $579.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded from the week of Apr. 17 to the week of April 30 even if the property may have been sold earlier.

610 East D Street, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

4. $755,000-single-family residence at 610 D Street

The 839 square-foot single-family residence at 610 D Street in Petaluma has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in April and the total purchase price was $755,000, $900 per square foot. The house was built in 1906.

20 Starling Drive, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

3. $787,000-detached house at 20 Starling Drive

The property at 20 Starling Drive in Petaluma has new owners. The price was $787,000. The house was built in 1989 and has a living area of 1,763 square feet. The price per square foot is $446.

400 West Street, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

2. $790,000-single-family house at 400 West Street

The sale of the single family residence at 400 West Street in Petaluma has been finalized. The price was $790,000, and the new owners took over the house in April. The house was built in 1925 and has a living area of 1,572 square feet. The price per square foot was $503.

1332 McGregor Avenue, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

1. $855,000-single-family home at 1332 McGregor Avenue

The sale of the detached house at 1332 McGregor Avenue in Petaluma has been finalized. The price was $855,000, and the new owners took over the house in April. The house was built in 1952 and has a living area of 1,330 square feet. The price per square foot was $643.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.