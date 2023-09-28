Windsor: what were the changes in real estate prices in the past 3 weeks?

The median price per square foot for a home in Windsor in the past three weeks was $436. That’s $58 less than the Sonoma County median.

The most expensive community in Sonoma County is Bodega Bay, where the median price per square foot in the past three weeks was $898.

The best deal can be found in Guerneville, where the median price per square foot of a home sold was $395.

In the past three weeks, a 2,050-square-foot home on Holly Leaf Drive in Windsor sold for $895,000.

The figures in this text are based on sales registered during the week of Sep. 18.

