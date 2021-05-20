Carrot Hummus with Cumin and Cilantro
Makes 1 pint
Ingredients
1 pound carrots, peeled
— Sprinkle olive oil
— Pinch salt
2 tablespoons maple syrup
1 teaspoon cumin
1 teaspoon turmeric
1½ tablespoons tahini
1 orange, juiced
½ lemon, juiced
1 teaspoon salt
½ cup cilantro, chopped
½ cup water
For garnish
— Slivered almonds
— Cucumber raita
— Pickled cauliflower
Instructions
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Place carrots on a roasting pan and cover with olive oil, salt, maple syrup, cumin and turmeric. Cover and cook until soft, 20 to 30 minutes.
Chop the carrots and scrape the brown bits at the bottom of the roasting pan into a food processor or Vitamix.
Add the tahini, juices, salt, cilantro and water and process until smooth and creamy. Garnish with almonds, raita and pickled cauliflower and serve with flatbread or naan.
— Barney McGrath
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: