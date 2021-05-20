Subscribe
Carrot Hummus garnished with slivered almonds, pickled cauliflower, cilantro and cucumber raita, served with flatbread from chef Barney McGrath's Meatless Monday meals at Muir's Tea Room. (photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Carrot Hummus with Cumin and Cilantro

May 20, 2021, 8:18AM
Makes 1 pint

Ingredients

1 pound carrots, peeled

— Sprinkle olive oil

— Pinch salt

2 tablespoons maple syrup

1 teaspoon cumin

1 teaspoon turmeric

tablespoons tahini

1 orange, juiced

½ lemon, juiced

1 teaspoon salt

½ cup cilantro, chopped

½ cup water

For garnish

— Slivered almonds

— Cucumber raita

— Pickled cauliflower

Instructions

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Place carrots on a roasting pan and cover with olive oil, salt, maple syrup, cumin and turmeric. Cover and cook until soft, 20 to 30 minutes.

Chop the carrots and scrape the brown bits at the bottom of the roasting pan into a food processor or Vitamix.

Add the tahini, juices, salt, cilantro and water and process until smooth and creamy. Garnish with almonds, raita and pickled cauliflower and serve with flatbread or naan.

— Barney McGrath

