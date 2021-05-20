Carrot Hummus with Cumin and Cilantro

Instructions

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Place carrots on a roasting pan and cover with olive oil, salt, maple syrup, cumin and turmeric. Cover and cook until soft, 20 to 30 minutes.

Chop the carrots and scrape the brown bits at the bottom of the roasting pan into a food processor or Vitamix.

Add the tahini, juices, salt, cilantro and water and process until smooth and creamy. Garnish with almonds, raita and pickled cauliflower and serve with flatbread or naan.

— Barney McGrath