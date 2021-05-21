Kimchi Bacon Deviled Eggs

Instructions

Gently remove the egg yolks from the whites and place into the bowl of a food processor. Arrange the whites on a plate and refrigerate.

Chop the bacon into small pieces and cook in a pan over medium heat until crispy. Drain, retaining the bacon fat. Cool the chopped bacon. Separate the kimchi from the liquid, retaining the juice for later, and chop.

Add 1 tablespoon of the bacon fat, half the chopped kimchi, the kimchi juice, a quarter of the chopped bacon and the mayonnaise to the food processor. Pulse until mostly smooth. Add the water and pulse again four to five times, scraping down the sides as necessary, until silky and smooth. Check the texture of the yolks and add more mayonnaise if it seems too dry or more water if the mixture seems too thick or oily. Taste and season with salt and pepper as needed. Do not add too much bacon fat or the mixture will become too firm.

Remove the egg whites from the fridge. Transfer the yolk mixture to a large Ziploc bag or a pastry bag with a round tip. Cut the bottom corner of the Ziploc and squeeze the mixture into each egg, filling just over the edge of the yolk hole. Top each egg with a pinch of the remaining kimchi and sprinkle the bacon over each egg. Eggs, without the toppings, will hold for up to two days in the fridge.

— Liza Hinman