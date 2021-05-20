Moroccan-Style Lamb Chops, Mint Chutney & Lemon Couscous

Instructions

For marinating the meat: Place all mint chutney ingredients in a blender with the olive oil and puree until smooth. Toss the lamb chops with just enough chutney to coat and marinate for 4 hours or overnight. Save the remainder of the mint chutney to use later.

For Moroccan BBQ sauce: Place all ingredients in a sauce pot and simmer on medium heat until the sauce is reduced to the consistency of a light glaze. Strain and cool.

For couscous salad: Place dry couscous in a bowl and add the olive oil. Mix the couscous until it is coated with the oil.

Bring the orange juice and the water to a boil. Season the liquid with salt and pepper. Pour the hot liquid over the couscous, add the raisins and preserved lemon, then stir once. Cover with plastic wrap and let sit until couscous has absorbed all the liquid.

Remove plastic and fluff the couscous. Check seasoning and adjust if necessary.

To finish the dish: Season lamb chops with salt and pepper. Grill to desired doneness over medium-hot grill or sear in a hot cast-iron pan on both sides and finish in a 350-degree oven.

While chops are cooking, toss toasted almonds and sliced green onions into the couscous. Add a little fresh orange juice and more extra-virgin olive oil if salad seems dry. Place couscous salad in the center of a serving platter.

Arrange the chops around couscous and drizzle with Moroccan BBQ sauce and remaining mint chutney. Any leftover BBQ sauce will keep in the refrigerator for 1 month.

— Mark Stark