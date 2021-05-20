Subscribe
Pasta in a White Clam Sauce by Chef John Ash.

Pasta with White Clam Sauce

May 20, 2021, 1:51PM
Pasta with White Clam Sauce

Makes 4 to 6 servings

Ingredients

1 pound long spaghetti, such as linguine

6 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

6 garlic cloves, thinly sliced

4-6 anchovies

36 littleneck clams, scrubbed

¼ teaspoon red chile flakes, or to your taste

½ teaspoon dried oregano

¾ cup chopped fresh Italian parsley

Instructions

Bring a large pot of water to boil for pasta. Cook according to directions.

In a large, straight-sided skillet, heat 4 tablespoons olive oil over medium heat. Add sliced garlic and cook until sizzling, about 1 to 2 minutes. Add anchovies and stir until the anchovies break up and dissolve into the oil, about 2 minutes.

Add the clams to the skillet, along with chile flakes and oregano. Ladle in about 2 cups of water. Bring to a simmer, cover and cook until clams open, about 5 to 7 minutes. As the clams open, remove to a bowl. When all the clams are out, increase heat to high and add ½ cup of the parsley. Cook until liquid is reduced by half. Meanwhile, shuck the clams. Leave a few unshucked for garnish, as you like.

Add the pasta directly to the sauce. Cook and toss until the pasta is coated with the sauce. Add shucked clams and remaining ¼ cup chopped parsley, cook a minute more to blend the flavors and serve.

— John Ash

