100 Amazing Wines 2022: 16 Bordeaux-style red varietals & blends
Aldina Vineyards
2018 Fountaingrove Cabernet Sauvignon ($72)
Al and Dina Lopez lost their home in the 2017 Tubbs Fire, though the vineyard surrounding the hilltop house largely survived. The Lopezes and their adult children, Monica and Francisco Lopez, not only continued to produce this cabernet sauvignon after the fire, they also opened Bacchus Landing in 2021, a multi-winery tasting room and event center in Healdsburg. Aldina cabs are typically tight and somewhat tannic on release and open up with another year or two in the bottle. However, the 2018 vintage is more generous, with midpalate lushness and hints of chocolate and toast. The 2021 Los Carneros Sonoma Chardonnay ($38) is sleek and pure, meant for those who enjoy high-acid, minerally, low-oak-impact chardonnays.
Annadel Estate Winery
2019 Sonoma Valley Merlot ($72)
Drew Damskey is beyond the point of being considered a rising star winemaker. He’s well-established, with his family’s Palmeri brand and as a consulting winemaker for a handful of wineries including Annadel Estate. He captured merlot at its juiciest, jolt-of-energy best here. The wine is generous, with mouth-filling black cherry and red plum flavor. It’s solidly structured and has a lingering, fresh finish. Hints of semisweet chocolate and toast add interest.
Aperture Cellars
2019 Alexander Valley Cabernet Sauvignon ($75)
Jesse Katz has done a lot of winemaking in his short 38 years, for such world-renowned wineries as Petrus in Bordeaux, Screaming Eagle in Napa Valley, Viña Cobos in Argentina and Lancaster Estate and its sister label, Roth, in Sonoma County. He went on to found his own labels, Devil Proof for malbec and Aperture Cellars for cabernet sauvignon. The malbecs are difficult to find unless you’re on the mailing list. But Aperture cabs are more readily available, particularly this flagship Alexander Valley bottling, which is polished and incredibly balanced. Single-vineyard and block-designated cabernets are made in small amounts and come at higher prices ($150). The 2020 Aperture Bordeaux Red Blend ($60) was recently released and is only one tick behind the Alexander Valley cabernet sauvignon in terms of character.
Armida Winery
2019 Block 8 Stuhlmuller Vineyard Alexander Valley Cabernet Sauvignon ($75)
Winemaker Brandon Lapides produces just one cabernet sauvignon at his Dry Creek Valley winery and looks to Alexander Valley for it. There is a pleasing, savory cedar and dried herb complexity to this wine — an Alexander Valley signature — and juicy black cherry and berry. Despite its tender age, it’s silky, polished and ready to drink now, or in 10 years.
Bricoleur Vineyards
2019 Kick Ranch Vineyard Fountaingrove Special Selection Cabernet Sauvignon ($85)
The Hanson family’s tasting and event center on Starr Road in Windsor, in the Russian River Valley, calls for the production of chardonnay and pinot noir, and they produce these varietals. Yet this Fountaingrove cabernet sauvignon, from the Hansons’ Kick Ranch Vineyard, will knock off your socks and put them back in the drawer. The Fountaingrove AVA doesn’t get the credit it deserves for producing fine cabernet, even though individual wineries within the region, such as Pride Mountain, Cornell and Fisher Vineyards, are on most wine lovers’ radars. Bricoleur’s 2019 cab — its first vintage of the varietal — strikes a keen balance of richness and tannic structure, so savor it now or cellar it for five years. Cassis, black cherry, pipe tobacco, silky texture and a beam of bright acidity make for a complete and compelling wine.
Ehret Family Winery
2018 Knights Valley Cabernet Sauvignon ($75)
Those flying down Highway 128 through Knights Valley might glimpse the modest sign for Bavarian Lion Vineyards. What they don’t see is a 1,800-acre estate, with 500 acres of grapevines, belonging to German-born motorsports driver Pierre Ehret, his wife, Susan, and their children. After first selling their Bordeaux-variety grapes to others, the Ehrets launched their brand in 2005, with veteran Erin Green (Pahlmeyer, Colgin, Bryant Family) as consulting winemaker. The red wines are powerful and concentrated, illustrated by this one. There’s also a Hillside Reserve ($120), though the “regular” Knights Valley Cabernet Sauvignon (with 13% cabernet franc and 3% petit verdot) is more accessible now, with slightly dusty tannins, prominent French oak and vanilla and loads of dark cherry and black currant fruit.
Flambeaux Wine
2018 Flambeaux Estate Vineyard Dry Creek Valley Cabernet Sauvignon ($70)
