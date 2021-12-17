22 to watch in 2022: Comedian Jesus ‘MrChuy’ Garcia

Name: Jesus “MrChuy” Garcia

Title or position: Rising social media star playing to Latino humor under the name MrChuy

On the job since: Garcia posted his first video 12 years ago, when he was in junior high

Age: 25

Hometown: Born in Greenbrae, but living in Petaluma for the last 17 years

Why Garcia is someone to watch:

With his weekly comedy episodes, Jesus “MrChuy” Garcia is an online sensation with more than 4 million followers. His 2.7 million followers on TikTok alone make him, according to advertising bean counters, a “celebrity.” Performing under the name MrChuy (Chuy is a common nickname for Jesus), he delivers goofy humor geared to fellow Latinos who will recognize and relate to the family characters and stereotypes he spoofs in his home videos. With a bath towel wrapped around his head, he often plays a typical Latina house mom. The budding comic, who speaks three languages fluently and has a degree in business from Sonoma State University, is ready to take his comedy to the next level. In 2022, he’s determined to “break the internet” and become one of social media’s most popular Latino comics while also branching out into voice-over work and TV roles.

What others are saying about Garcia:

“He’s really goal-oriented, and he’s been able to succeed at everything he’s put his mind to. But he’s got to head to LA in order to transition to bigger things. ... But obviously, he has a head start over millions of people. Chuy has been very successful up to this point, and he’s still super-young. But I tell him all the time, it’s time to step up and go with the big boys.” — Jay Mendoza, fellow Latino social media comic with the meme page, “Mexican Problems”

What Garcia says about 2022:

“I want to get the confidence to do live comedy, because I just want to grow within myself. I feel I can do much more that just videos that I’ve been doing for the last 12 years. With videos, you can do it however many times you want to get it right. Live, you have only one opportunity to get it right, and if you miss that punch line, you’re done.”