A local’s guide on where to stay, eat and explore in Petaluma

Whether it’s family-friendly events like Butter & Egg Days Parade or more unique offerings like Rivertown Revival and Lagunitas Beer Circus, Petaluma has carved out an interesting spot in Sonoma County tourism. With it’s popularity and growth, Petaluma has drawn in artists and musicians from all over the United States to it’s theaters and concert venues. As the years go by, more beer businesses and delectable restaurants have drawn in crowds of foodies from over the Bay Area on weekends. Families and young folks alike have gravitated to Petaluma for years and there’s no signs of stopping anytime soon.

Here are a few local spots residents and visitors should add to their agenda.

Eat:

Brewsters Beer Garden: This dog-friendly outdoor patio at Brewsters Beer Garden is welcoming to all. The cuisine is influenced by Southern Carolina BBQ along with locally sourced products grown in Petaluma. There are large heat lamps and fire pits for cold nights. The property has a bocce court and live music stage. There are over 30 revolving local craft beers on draft, Sonoma and Napa Valley wine, and a full selection of spirits and cocktails.

Location: 229 Water St.

Hours: 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m.Monday-Thursday; 11:30-10 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday

More information: https://brewstersbeergarden.com

McNear’s Saloon & Dining House: The spot first opened on St. Patrick’s Day in 1989. The menu features a mix of American comfort food and international eats found in lunch, dinner, happy hour and Sunday brunch.

Location: 23 Petaluma Blvd. N.

Hours: 11:30 a.m.-12 a.m. Monday-Thursday, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 a.m. Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-12:30 a.m. Sunday

More information: https://www.mcnears.com

Drink:

Lagunitas Brewing Co.: This spot has all your IPA faves. Brewery tours are offers for beer fans to discover all-things-Lagunitas including history, the brewing process, sample hop-forward beers and other unique brews. Book online. There are two more shows left in the Live at Lagunitas 2022 concert series, but if you miss that, don’t worry. You can catch local musicians playing for hungry and thirsty visitors near the taproom.

Location: 1280 N McDowell Blvd.

Hours: 11:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday

More information: 707-778-8776 or https://lagunitas.com/taproom/petaluma

Henhouse Brewing: Another Sonoma County staple, Henhouse Brewing has three taproom locations. Check online to see what beers each are offering as well as food truck offerings. The team also has a podcast that takes a deeper dive into their beers, beer names, graphics, ingredients and sensory.

Location: 1333 N McDowell Blvd.

Hours: 2-9 p.m.Tuesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

More information: https://henhousebrewing.com

Shop:

Petaluma Village Premium Outlets: The outlets are an group of outdoor stores located on Petaluma Boulevard. Stores include shoe brands like Adidas, Nike Factory Store and Vans Outlet. Clothing stories like Banana Republic Factory, Express Factory Outlet, Kate Spade New York and Levy’s are also found here. Compared to other types of shopping, outlets are known to offer brands at a discount price. According to the Petaluma Village Premium Outlets’ website, fashion brands are up to 65% off. Hours may change for the holidays.

Location: 2200 Petaluma Blvd. N.

Hours: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday-Friday; 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday

More information: https://www.premiumoutlets.com/outlet/petaluma-village

Great Petaluma Mill: The Great Petaluma Mill was built between 1854 to 1903. In 1975 the buildings were updated and transformed into what is it now. At the mill, patrons will find factory outlets, boutique and accessories shops along with shoe stores. The complex is also home to 24 Hour Fitness, the Petaluma Area Chamber of Commerce, a hair salon, two restaurants, the Adobe Road winery tasting room, and more. The hallway of the mill serves as a mini-museum, with antiques and intrepretive information on display.

Location: 6 Petaluma Blvd N.,

Hours: 7 a.m.-9 p.m. daily

More information: 707-762-1149, https://petalumastar.com/great-petaluma-mill

Petaluma Walnut Park Farmers’ Market: Find 20 local farms, coffee, locally-made foods as well as handmade crafts are found at this weekly farmers’ market. All of vendors adhere to the best practices as outlined by the CDC.

Location: 201 Fourth St.

Hours: 2-5 p.m. Saturday

More information: https://www.facebook.com/PetalumaFarmersMarket

Jupiter Foods: Jupiter Foods is a specialty grocery store selling organically grown produce, sourced from farms near the store. On their website, customers will find the montly produce list along with prices. The store offers pre-made wraps and salads.