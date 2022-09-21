Subscribe

A local’s guide on where to stay, eat and explore in Petaluma

DEREK MOORE
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
September 21, 2022, 9:35AM
Whether it’s family-friendly events like Butter & Egg Days Parade or more unique offerings like Rivertown Revival and Lagunitas Beer Circus, Petaluma has carved out an interesting spot in Sonoma County tourism. With it’s popularity and growth, Petaluma has drawn in artists and musicians from all over the United States to it’s theaters and concert venues. As the years go by, more beer businesses and delectable restaurants have drawn in crowds of foodies from over the Bay Area on weekends. Families and young folks alike have gravitated to Petaluma for years and there’s no signs of stopping anytime soon.

Here are a few local spots residents and visitors should add to their agenda.

Eat:

Brewsters Beer Garden: This dog-friendly outdoor patio at Brewsters Beer Garden is welcoming to all. The cuisine is influenced by Southern Carolina BBQ along with locally sourced products grown in Petaluma. There are large heat lamps and fire pits for cold nights. The property has a bocce court and live music stage. There are over 30 revolving local craft beers on draft, Sonoma and Napa Valley wine, and a full selection of spirits and cocktails.

Location: 229 Water St.

Hours: 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m.Monday-Thursday; 11:30-10 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday

More information: https://brewstersbeergarden.com

McNear’s Saloon & Dining House: The spot first opened on St. Patrick’s Day in 1989. The menu features a mix of American comfort food and international eats found in lunch, dinner, happy hour and Sunday brunch.

Location: 23 Petaluma Blvd. N.

Hours: 11:30 a.m.-12 a.m. Monday-Thursday, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 a.m. Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-12:30 a.m. Sunday

More information: https://www.mcnears.com

Drink:

Lagunitas Brewing Co.: This spot has all your IPA faves. Brewery tours are offers for beer fans to discover all-things-Lagunitas including history, the brewing process, sample hop-forward beers and other unique brews. Book online. There are two more shows left in the Live at Lagunitas 2022 concert series, but if you miss that, don’t worry. You can catch local musicians playing for hungry and thirsty visitors near the taproom.

Location: 1280 N McDowell Blvd.

Hours: 11:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday

More information: 707-778-8776 or https://lagunitas.com/taproom/petaluma

Henhouse Brewing: Another Sonoma County staple, Henhouse Brewing has three taproom locations. Check online to see what beers each are offering as well as food truck offerings. The team also has a podcast that takes a deeper dive into their beers, beer names, graphics, ingredients and sensory.

Location: 1333 N McDowell Blvd.

Hours: 2-9 p.m.Tuesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

More information: https://henhousebrewing.com

Shop:

Petaluma Village Premium Outlets: The outlets are an group of outdoor stores located on Petaluma Boulevard. Stores include shoe brands like Adidas, Nike Factory Store and Vans Outlet. Clothing stories like Banana Republic Factory, Express Factory Outlet, Kate Spade New York and Levy’s are also found here. Compared to other types of shopping, outlets are known to offer brands at a discount price. According to the Petaluma Village Premium Outlets’ website, fashion brands are up to 65% off. Hours may change for the holidays.

Location: 2200 Petaluma Blvd. N.

Hours: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday-Friday; 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday

More information: https://www.premiumoutlets.com/outlet/petaluma-village

Great Petaluma Mill: The Great Petaluma Mill was built between 1854 to 1903. In 1975 the buildings were updated and transformed into what is it now. At the mill, patrons will find factory outlets, boutique and accessories shops along with shoe stores. The complex is also home to 24 Hour Fitness, the Petaluma Area Chamber of Commerce, a hair salon, two restaurants, the Adobe Road winery tasting room, and more. The hallway of the mill serves as a mini-museum, with antiques and intrepretive information on display.

Location: 6 Petaluma Blvd N.,

Hours: 7 a.m.-9 p.m. daily

More information: 707-762-1149, https://petalumastar.com/great-petaluma-mill

Petaluma Walnut Park Farmers’ Market: Find 20 local farms, coffee, locally-made foods as well as handmade crafts are found at this weekly farmers’ market. All of vendors adhere to the best practices as outlined by the CDC.

Location: 201 Fourth St.

Hours: 2-5 p.m. Saturday

More information: https://www.facebook.com/PetalumaFarmersMarket

Jupiter Foods: Jupiter Foods is a specialty grocery store selling organically grown produce, sourced from farms near the store. On their website, customers will find the montly produce list along with prices. The store offers pre-made wraps and salads.

Location: 100 Petaluma Blvd. N.

Hours: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday-Saturday

More information: 707-780-1983, https://jupiterpetaluma.com

History:

Petaluma Historical Library & Museum: Visit this well-curated and informative museum in a beautiful old building to learn more about the city. Or, sign up for a Saturday docent-led tour and take a stroll through history. Costumed docents guide you through the historic downtown Petaluma business and residential districts. Tours are free (donations welcome) to the public and occur most Saturdays and Sundays between May and October. Check the website to confirm tour dates.

Location: 20 Fourth St.

Hours: 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday

More information: 707-778-4398, https://www.petalumamuseum.com

Outdoors:

Helen Putnam Regional Park: Just outside city limits, the 256-acre Helen Putnam park is a popular draw for hiking, trail running, dog-walking or even fishing pretty much year round. Restrooms and drinking fountain are available in the Chelino Valley Road parking lot. A portable restroom is available at the Windsor Drive parking lot.

Location: 411 Chileno Valley Road

Hours: 7 a.m. to sunset

More information: https://parks.sonomacounty.ca.gov/visit/find-a-park/helen-putnam-regional-park

Tolay Lake Regional Park: Located in southeast Petaluma, this park includes 11 miles of trails through a canvas of grasslands and cattle country, like stepping back in time to an era before vineyards and large-scale development. According to the Sonoma County Regional Parks wbsite, “The park is known for its Native American history. Tolay Lake is a spiritual center and a cultural landscape for the Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria, who are comprised of Coast Miwok and Southern Pomo tribal citizens. Coast Miwok people are the original descendants of the Tolay Valley. The Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria are the county's partners in stewarding the park’s cultural and natural resources”.

Location: 5869 Cannon Lane

Hours: 7 a.m. to sunset

More information: https://parks.sonomacounty.ca.gov/visit/find-a-park/tolay-lake-regional-park

Shollenberger Park: A 165-acre wetland, is area great for walking or birding. Hundreds of species of birds have been counted at the park.

Location: 1400 Cader Lane

Hours: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

More information: https://cityofpetaluma.org/shollenberger-park

Petaluma Stand Up Paddle: One of the best ways to appreciate the Petaluma River’s central role in the creation of the city is to glide across it in a kayak, canoe or stand-up paddleboard, otherwise known as a SUP. Starting at the Petaluma Marina adjacent to the Sheraton Hotel on Baywood Drive, paddleboarders can float beneath three bridges, including a Highway 101 overpass and the Haystack Bridge used by SMART trains, all the way to the turning basin downtown. Herons, egrets, sandpipers and other waterfowl forage for food along the shoreline, where rusting machinery evokes a time when this waterway was a hubbub of maritime activity.

Location: 1075 Lakeville St.

Hours: Year round

More information: 707-200-5511, https://bit.ly/3wYccaU

Entertainment:

Mystic Theatre: John McNear built the building that today houses McNear’s Saloon & Dining House and in 1911, the building next door was completed, known as the Mystic Theater. The venue has a diverse lineup of artists under the glowing marquee lights. To see a list of upcoming shows, go online.

Location: 23 Petaluma Blvd. N.

Hours: Year round

More information: 707-775-6048, https://mystictheatre.com

Phoenix Theater: The Phoenix Theater is the people’s palace. In addition to live performances the nonprofit community center opens its doors daily for “unstructured use.” To see a list of upcoming events, go online.

Location: 201 Washington St.

Hours: 3-7 p.m.

More information: https://www.thephoenixtheater.com

Lodging:

Hotel Petaluma: The hotel was built in 1923 and has since gone through renovations to maintain it’s charm, but add some modern touches. Hotel guests will find a tasting room located in the hotel.

Location: 205 Kentucky St.

Hours: Year round

More information: 707-241-9136, https://www.hotelpetaluma.com

Hampton Inn Petaluma: The hotel which is housed in a restored 19-th century silk mill one mile from downtown. There are pet-friendly room, a gym, free hot breakfast and EV charging at the hotel

Location: 450 Jefferson St.

Hours: Year round

More information: https://www.hilton.com/en/hotels/oakpchx-hampton-petaluma

