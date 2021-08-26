A&E Calendar: September - November

Editor’s note: With changing conditions and county and state guidance around the coronavirus pandemic, it’s always a good idea to call ahead or look online before heading out, to confirm events are still taking place as planned.

Fairs and markets

Sept. 4, Oct. 2, Nov. 6 and Dec. 4: wknd fest, Petaluma: An indoor and outdoor Sonoma County pop-up artisan market showcasing BARN5400 artisans and more than 20 local makers and vendors, plus local food trucks, live music and activities for kids. Free. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. 5400 Old Redwood Highyway N., barn5400.com

Sept. 17-19: Mendocino County Fair and Apple Show, Boonville Fairgrounds, Boonville: The three-day Mendocino County Fair and Apple Show features apples from Anderson Valley, award-winning cider and wine and other local produce. The event includes floral displays, jars of home-canned specialties, crafts, art and livestock. RV park available at the fairgrounds. Tickets: $6 - 10. 9 a.m. - midnight, daily. 14400 Highway 128, mendocountyfair.com

Sept. 26: Petaluma Fall Antique Faire, downtown Petaluma: Antique and collectible lovers can shop for antiques from over 200 dealers. Estate jewelry, linens, furniture, art, kitchenware, vintage decor, books and unusual collectibles. 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., free. petalumadowntown.com

Oct. 8-9: Rebel Junk Vintage Market, Sonoma County Fairgrounds, Santa Rosa: At this vintage market, explore over 100 booths offering upcycled and re-purposed vintage items, antiques and rustic and funky home decor from all over the U.S. 1350 Bennett Valley Road. Tickets $5 - 10. rebeljunk.com

Food & Wine

Sept. 2-30: Jordan Vineyard & Winery Harvest Lunches, Healdsburg: Harvest Lunches at Jordan Vineyard & Winery to celebrate the harvest season and showcase the winery’s food and wine. Menus change daily based on what’s fresh from the garden. Reservations, which are required, for Harvest Lunches are available Thursday through Monday. $110 per person. 1474 Alexander Valley Road, jordanwinery.com

Sept. 11, Oct. 2 and Oct. 9: Kendall-Jackson Outdoor Farm-to-Table Dinners, Santa Rosa: An open-air evening feast fueled by the day’s harvest from the culinary gardens of local purveyors, paired with Kendall-Jackson Estate wines. Stroll the gardens before or after dinner. Maximum eight guests per party. General admission $195 per person. 5007 Fulton Road, kj.com

Sept. 16-18: Sonoma County Wine Auction: Three-day event with intimate dining hosted by renowned chefs and winemakers. On the last day, at La Crema Estate at Saralee’s Vineyard in Windsor, bid on exclusive auction lots and once-in-a-lifetime trips to all-inclusive wine and culinary experiences in Sonoma County. Tickets: $2,500 per person. sonomacountywineauction.com

Sept. 25: World’s Best Beer Run, Sebastopol: Beer and running enthusiasts come from far and near to run, eat, drink and mingle at this event featuring beers from many of the region’s finest craft breweries plus cider, wine, food and music. Attendees can watch as runners compete for prize money as they complete four quarter-mile laps around a block of The Barlow. Starts at 8 a.m. $30 - 80, must register online. ipa10k.com

Oct. 17: Healdsburg Crush, Healdsburg Plaza: At Healdsburg Crush, taste chardonnay, pinot noir and sparkling wines from up to 60 premium wineries. Proceeds from the event will benefit Boys & Girls Clubs of Sonoma-Marin. Tickets: $90, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. 1400 N. Dutton Ave. healdsburgcrush.com

Nov. 5-7: Wine & Food Crush, Healdsburg: The annual wine and food event will be more low-key this year, but still, more than 40 wineries will open their tasting rooms for tastings of wines and food pairings. Sip and hear from winemakers, winery owners and chefs about their featured wines and pairing recipes. Tickets: $75 a day for tasting and $20 a day for a designated driver; visit up to five wineries per day. Tickets go on sale Sept. 9. 1437 Grove St. wineroad.com

Nov. 20: Wine Dinner Series Dungeness Delight, Windsor: Care for clams paired with the perfect estate pinot noir? Join in for a special selection of wines along with a paired four-course menu. Tickets: $200, 5:30 - 8:30 p.m., 7394 Starr Road. bricoleurvineyards.com

Festivals

Sept. 3-5: BottleRock Napa Valley, Napa: The sold-out festival this year includes big names like Guns N’ Roses, Foo Fighters, Chris Stapleton, Miley Cyrus, Megan Thee Stallion and Cage The Elephant, plus many up-and-coming artists. Also, culinary stages, wine and beer, a silent disco and spa and salon. bottlerocknapavalley.com

Sept. 15-17: Monterey Jazz Festival, Monterey: The three-day, sold-out Monterey Jazz Festival features a lineup of Grammy award-winning musicians including Herbie Hancock, George Benson and Terri Lyne Carrington. The festival offers diverse food options, barbecue, vegan and vegetarian food and wine. Seating is limited to 50% capacity. Monterey County Fairgrounds. montereyjazzfestival.org