A&E Calendar: September - November

MYA CONSTANTINO
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 26, 2021, 4:41PM
Updated 1 hour ago

Editor’s note: With changing conditions and county and state guidance around the coronavirus pandemic, it’s always a good idea to call ahead or look online before heading out, to confirm events are still taking place as planned.

Fairs and markets

Sept. 4, Oct. 2, Nov. 6 and Dec. 4: wknd fest, Petaluma: An indoor and outdoor Sonoma County pop-up artisan market showcasing BARN5400 artisans and more than 20 local makers and vendors, plus local food trucks, live music and activities for kids. Free. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. 5400 Old Redwood Highyway N., barn5400.com

Sept. 17-19: Mendocino County Fair and Apple Show, Boonville Fairgrounds, Boonville: The three-day Mendocino County Fair and Apple Show features apples from Anderson Valley, award-winning cider and wine and other local produce. The event includes floral displays, jars of home-canned specialties, crafts, art and livestock. RV park available at the fairgrounds. Tickets: $6 - 10. 9 a.m. - midnight, daily. 14400 Highway 128, mendocountyfair.com

Sept. 26: Petaluma Fall Antique Faire, downtown Petaluma: Antique and collectible lovers can shop for antiques from over 200 dealers. Estate jewelry, linens, furniture, art, kitchenware, vintage decor, books and unusual collectibles. 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., free. petalumadowntown.com

Oct. 8-9: Rebel Junk Vintage Market, Sonoma County Fairgrounds, Santa Rosa: At this vintage market, explore over 100 booths offering upcycled and re-purposed vintage items, antiques and rustic and funky home decor from all over the U.S. 1350 Bennett Valley Road. Tickets $5 - 10. rebeljunk.com

Food & Wine

Sept. 2-30: Jordan Vineyard & Winery Harvest Lunches, Healdsburg: Harvest Lunches at Jordan Vineyard & Winery to celebrate the harvest season and showcase the winery’s food and wine. Menus change daily based on what’s fresh from the garden. Reservations, which are required, for Harvest Lunches are available Thursday through Monday. $110 per person. 1474 Alexander Valley Road, jordanwinery.com

Sept. 11, Oct. 2 and Oct. 9: Kendall-Jackson Outdoor Farm-to-Table Dinners, Santa Rosa: An open-air evening feast fueled by the day’s harvest from the culinary gardens of local purveyors, paired with Kendall-Jackson Estate wines. Stroll the gardens before or after dinner. Maximum eight guests per party. General admission $195 per person. 5007 Fulton Road, kj.com

Sept. 16-18: Sonoma County Wine Auction: Three-day event with intimate dining hosted by renowned chefs and winemakers. On the last day, at La Crema Estate at Saralee’s Vineyard in Windsor, bid on exclusive auction lots and once-in-a-lifetime trips to all-inclusive wine and culinary experiences in Sonoma County. Tickets: $2,500 per person. sonomacountywineauction.com

Sept. 25: World’s Best Beer Run, Sebastopol: Beer and running enthusiasts come from far and near to run, eat, drink and mingle at this event featuring beers from many of the region’s finest craft breweries plus cider, wine, food and music. Attendees can watch as runners compete for prize money as they complete four quarter-mile laps around a block of The Barlow. Starts at 8 a.m. $30 - 80, must register online. ipa10k.com

Oct. 17: Healdsburg Crush, Healdsburg Plaza: At Healdsburg Crush, taste chardonnay, pinot noir and sparkling wines from up to 60 premium wineries. Proceeds from the event will benefit Boys & Girls Clubs of Sonoma-Marin. Tickets: $90, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. 1400 N. Dutton Ave. healdsburgcrush.com

Nov. 5-7: Wine & Food Crush, Healdsburg: The annual wine and food event will be more low-key this year, but still, more than 40 wineries will open their tasting rooms for tastings of wines and food pairings. Sip and hear from winemakers, winery owners and chefs about their featured wines and pairing recipes. Tickets: $75 a day for tasting and $20 a day for a designated driver; visit up to five wineries per day. Tickets go on sale Sept. 9. 1437 Grove St. wineroad.com

Nov. 20: Wine Dinner Series Dungeness Delight, Windsor: Care for clams paired with the perfect estate pinot noir? Join in for a special selection of wines along with a paired four-course menu. Tickets: $200, 5:30 - 8:30 p.m., 7394 Starr Road. bricoleurvineyards.com

Festivals

Sept. 3-5: BottleRock Napa Valley, Napa: The sold-out festival this year includes big names like Guns N’ Roses, Foo Fighters, Chris Stapleton, Miley Cyrus, Megan Thee Stallion and Cage The Elephant, plus many up-and-coming artists. Also, culinary stages, wine and beer, a silent disco and spa and salon. bottlerocknapavalley.com

Sept. 15-17: Monterey Jazz Festival, Monterey: The three-day, sold-out Monterey Jazz Festival features a lineup of Grammy award-winning musicians including Herbie Hancock, George Benson and Terri Lyne Carrington. The festival offers diverse food options, barbecue, vegan and vegetarian food and wine. Seating is limited to 50% capacity. Monterey County Fairgrounds. montereyjazzfestival.org

Sept. 25- 26: Cotati Accordion Festival, Cotati: The two-day Cotati Accordion Festival is a multicultural, multigenerational accordion extravaganza held in La Plaza Park in downtown Cotati. See more than 40 bands on seven stages. Tickets: $19 - 29. 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. cotatifest.com

Oct. 15-16: Huichica, Gundlach Bundschu Winery, Sonoma: This boutique festival at Gundlach Bundschu Winery, nestled in the foothills of the Mayacamas Mountains, offers intimate performances by artists like Mac DeMarco, Thee Sacred Souls and Valley Queen. Beer, wine, coffee, local vendors and artisanal products. $125 - 350, free for kids under 12. 2000 Denmark St. sonoma.huichica.com

Theater

Aug. 27-29: “Road Trip!” Transcendence Theatre, Glen Ellen: Final days to see Transcendence Theatre Company’s musical vacation, “Road Trip!” at Jack London State Historic Park. Tickets $49 - 129. 2400 London Ranch Road. For more information, visit transcendencetheatre.org/roadtrip.

Aug. 27-29: “Love, Loss and What I Wore,” 6th Street Playhouse, Santa Rosa: Final days to see this heartfelt play that considers the human experience and what clothes can do for us. Tickets start at $18. 52 W. Sixth St., 6thstreetplayhouse.com/show/love-loss-and-what-i-wore.

Sept. 3-19: “Galatea,” Spreckels Performing Arts Center, Rohnert Park: The world premiere of Sonoma County playwright and journalist David Templeton’s science-fiction drama. 7:30 p.m. $12 - 26. 130 Avram Ave., spreckelsonline.com

Sept. 4-19: “I and You & Beautiful Monsters,” Left Edge Theatre, Santa Rosa: An ode to youth, life, love and the strange beauty of human connectedness. 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday. $22 - 44. 50 Mark West Springs Road, leftedgetheatre.com

Sept. 10-19: “The Gala,” Transcendence Theatre, Glen Ellen: This evening will feature show-stopping vocals and songs from the greatest Broadway musicals. 7:30 p.m., Jack London State Historic Park, 2400 London Ranch Road, transcendencetheatre.org/the-gala

Sept. 10-26: “Cry it Out,” Cinnabar Theater, Petaluma: The Cinnabar Theater returns to live in-person shows with its 2021-2022 season opener, “Cry It Out,” a comedy-drama that explores parenthood and class in the United States. $25 - 35. 3333 Petaluma Blvd. N., cinnabartheater.org

Sept. 11: “Forget your troubles, come on get happy!”: This show features a 12-piece orchestra conducted by Lucas Sherman and 23 songs from 23 of Broadway’s biggest hits. 7 p.m. Tickets: $25 - 50. 130 Avram Ave., spreckelsonline.com

Sept. 16 - Oct. 3: “Murder for Two,” 6th Street Playhouse, Santa Rosa: Two actors, 13 suspects and one piano. This musical is a blend of music, mystery and murder. $22 - 38. 6th Street Playhouse, 52 W. Sixth St., 6thstreetplayhouse.com

Oct. 8-24: “Noises Off,” Spreckels Performing Arts Center, Rohnert Park: A fast-paced comedy that takes audiences on a romp through the trials and tribulations of a theater troupe. $12 - 26, 7:30 p.m. 130 Avram Ave., spreckelsonline.com

Oct. 21 - Nov. 7: “Vincent,” 6th Street Playhouse, Santa Rosa: Written by actor Leonard Nimoy, this play tells of the troubled mind and soul of artist Vincent Van Gogh through letters he exchanged with his brother Theo. $18 - 29. 52 W. Sixth St. 6thstreetplayhouse.com/show/vincent

Film Festivals

Oct. 5-Nov. 2: Sonoma County Jewish Film Festival, online and at Rialto Cinemas, Sebastopol: This hybrid film festival brings the best Jewish-themed films to screens. More information, tickets and several free films for streaming, such as “Mel Brooks: Make a Noise,” are at jccsoco.org

Oct. 7-17: Mill Valley Film Festival: The Mill Valley Film festival features a program of the year’s most highly anticipated films from the U.S. and around the world. The films are streaming and in theaters in Mill Valley and San Rafael. $80 - 5,500. Tickets and schedules are located at mvff.com.

Nov. 10-14: Napa Valley Film Festival: Showcases independent filmmaking. Film screenings are paired with food and wine. All-access pass is $99. Individual tickets for $10. napavalleyfilmfest.org

Music

Sept. 2: MiMosa, HopMonk Sebastopol: MiMosa, known as one of the underground pioneers of the West Coast EDM sound. His big bass lines and sultry melodies will get the crowd moving. 9:30 p.m. Tickets: $23. 230 Petaluma Ave., hopmonk.com

Sept. 10: Adam Lieb, Hudson Street Wineries, Healdsburg: This Brooklyn native blends rock, blues and soul with guitar and traditional folk music from around the globe. 6-8 p.m., free. 428 Hudson St., adamliebmusic.com

Sept. 12: Fiesta de Independencia, Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, online: Luther Burbank Center presents a virtual Fiesta de Independencia featuring Mariachi Vargas to celebrate the rich history of the diverse Latino cultures and people who are part of the North Bay community. 2-3 p.m. Free. lutherburbankcenter.org

Sept. 17: The Beach Boys, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park: 7:30 p.m. Tickets $30 - 110. 1801 E. Cotati Ave., gmc.sonoma.edu

Sept. 18: Boz Scaggs, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park: 7:30 p.m. Tickets $30 - 95. 1801 E. Cotati Ave., gmc.sonoma.edu

Oct. 8: John Hiatt & The Jerry Douglas Band, Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, Santa Rosa: Get ready for this country, bluegrass, rock, jazz, blues and Celtic affair. Legendary musicians John Hiatt and Jerry Douglas will come together for an unforgettable performance. 8 p.m., $45 - 65, 50 Mark West Springs Road, lutherburbankcenter.org

Oct. 10: Jiji, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park: Jiji, an adventurous artist who shines on both acoustic and electric guitar, will play an extensive range of music from traditional to contemporary, classical to free improvisation. 3 p.m., $30 - 40. 1801 E. Cotati Ave., gmc.sonoma.edu

Oct. 14: Madeleine Peyroux and Paula Cole, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park: 7:30 p.m. Tickets $45 - 105. 1801 E. Cotati Ave., gmc.sonoma.edu

Oct. 17 and Dec. 12: Santa Rosa Symphony Pops Series, Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, Santa Rosa: The Symphony Pops Series will kick off 3- 6 p.m. Oct. 17 with “Fiedler’s Favorites” featuring composer George Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue” and continue 3- 6 p.m. Dec. 12 with the Christmas-themed show “Holly Jolly Pops,” with the Santa Rosa Symphony under the baton of Maestro Michael Berkowitz. Tickets: $37 - 90. 50 Mark West Springs Road, lutherburbankcenter.org

Nov. 11: Japanese Breakfast, Gundlach Bundschu Winery, Sonoma: Indie rock band Japanese Breakfast received praise for the way they grappled with anguish in their first two albums. Now they’re ready to broadcast happiness. Proof of vaccination card is required. Tickets: $52.50, 6 - 10 p.m. 2000 Denmark St., gunbun.com

Nov. 20: AJ Lee & Blue Summit, HopMonk Novato: Soaring harmonies, top-notch picking and strumming and a reverence for the classic country, bluegrass and folk music of the past. Tickets: $18 - 25, 8 p.m., 224 Vintage Way. hopmonk.com

Arts

Now-Sept. 5: “Sacred Landscapes: The art of Ynez Johnston,” Sonoma Valley Museum of Art: The exhibit features paintings, sculptures and prints from more than seven decades of Johnston’s life. Tickets: $10; Sonoma Valley Museum of Art. svma.org

Now-Sept. 12: “Lucy! Fussbudget to Feminist,” Charles M. Schulz Museum, Santa Rosa: This exhibit features “Peanuts’” most important female character, Lucy Van Pelt, with early original “Peanuts” art, vintage Lucy items and commentary from such women as Billie Jean King, Gloria Steinem and Lucille Ball. Tickets: $5 - 12. 2301 Hardies Lane, schulzmuseum.org

Now-Sept. 18: By Hand: Makers Among Us, Petaluma: This exhibit spotlights eight local makers who have become local celebrities for the work they put out into the community. Free. Petaluma Arts Center, 230 Lakeville St., petalumaartscenter.org

Now-Oct. 31: SoCo Clicks Photography Exhibition: The Santa Rosa Junior College Club is hosting its first annual student photography exhibition. Free. Museum of Sonoma County. events.santarosa.edu

Now-Oct. 31:“35: Thirty-Five Artists for Thirty-Five Years,” Museum of Sonoma County, Santa Rosa: Exhibit featuring a sampling of artworks from the museum’s collection to celebrate its 35th anniversary. 475 Seventh St., museumsc.org/events

Sept. 3 - Oct. 30: “We The People,” Santa Rosa: This installation comprises works by Sonoma County artists exploring the promise, shortcomings and failures of our current state of government. Free, online and in person. Santa Rosa Arts Center, 312 S. A St., santarosaartscenter.org

Sept. 6-11: Sonoma Plein Air Festival, Sonoma Plaza: The annual Sonoma Plein Air Festival brings nationally acclaimed artists to Sonoma for a week to paint, show and sell their work to benefit youth art education in Sonoma. 5 -7 p.m., 453 First St. E., sonomapleinair.com

Sept. 18: “Double Trouble: Enrique Chagoya & Kara Maria,” Sonoma Valley Museum of Art: This exhibition reviews the revolutionary spirit of Chagoya and Maria as an artist-couple, artists-activists, and their decades-long contribution to the Bay Area arts scene. Sonoma Valley Museum of Art. 551 Broadway, svma.org

Sept. 18-19 and 25-26: Sonoma County Art Trails, Sebastopol Center for the Arts: Meet artists in their own studios during this event. See paintings, glass art, mixed media, sculptures, ceramics and more. Tickets: $25. 282 S. High St., sonomacountyarttrails.org

Sept. 26 - Nov. 6: “Black and White in Black and White,” online: This virtual exhibit features the work of John Johnson, a photographer who documented the Black population of Lincoln, Nebraska, between 1910 and 1925. Free. Petaluma Historical Library and Museum. petalumamuseum.com

Family

Sept. 9: Spanish Storytime, Children’s Museum of Sonoma County, Santa Rosa: This class incorporates stories, music and movement. Designed for kids ages 1-5, families and siblings. Indoors; masks are mandatory. 10:30 -11 a.m., free. 1835 W. Steele Lane, cmosc.org

Sept. 10: Movies at the Green, “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,” Green Music Center, Rohnert Park: Pack a picnic and head over to the Weill Lawn for the big screen adaptation of J.K. Rowling’s first installment of the popular Harry Potter series of books. Tickets: $5, ages 3 - 12 are free. 1801 E. Cotati Ave., gmc.sonoma.edu

Sept. 27: Fall into Fun, Charles M. Schulz Museum, Santa Rosa: Bring the kids to hear stories and make hands-on crafts celebrating the fall season. For children ages 1 - 5 and their caregivers. Takes place 10 a.m. to noon every Monday through February 2022. Tickets: $7 per child, free for up to two adults per child before 11 a.m. 2301 Hardies Lane, schulzmuseum.org

Oct. 23: Ghosts of Petaluma’s Past Come to Life, Cypress Hill Cemetery Annual Cemetery Walk: Learn about the trials and tribulations of the residents who came before us on this walk. Tour begins at the Cypress Hill Cemetery office parking lot, off Magnolia Avenue. 10:30 a.m. to noon; $20 or $15 for museum members. petalumamuseum.com

Oct. 31: Halloween Trick or Treat trail, downtown Petaluma: Join more than 80 participating downtown merchants as the scary, the cute, the ugly and the creepy scatter through downtown Petaluma. Goodies are available for costumed kids under 12. Prepare for a hauntingly “ghould” time. 3 - 5:30 p.m., free. petalumadowntown.com

Outdoors/Nature

Sept. 4: Bill and Dave Hikes, North Sonoma Mountain Regional Park and Open Space Preserve, Santa Rosa: The famous Bill and Dave Hikes are back! Bill and Dave have retired, but the hikes will go on. Join to check out favorite trails and parks, preview new parklands, learn about the local ecosystem and enjoy a day out in nature. These are moderate to strenuous hikes. Bring water, snacks or lunch and wear sturdy hiking shoes. 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Parking is $7 or free for Regional Parks members. 5297 Sonoma Mountain Road, parks.sonomacounty.ca.gov

Sept. 11: Historic Orchard Restoration Presentation hike and tour, Jack London State Historic Park, Glen Ellen: Nature and history lovers can visit the newly reclaimed and revitalized orchard and learn more about its history. The revitalized fruit trees are producing a bounty including several varieties of apples and pears, plums, apricots and cherries. The group has the option to take a medium-effort, 6-mile hike to the orchard. 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. $15, plus entry fee. Meet in the ranch parking lot. 2400 London Ranch Road, jacklondonpark.com/events

Sept. 19: Running Fence — Watson School Historic Park, Bodega: Get a glimpse into the past with this outdoor event featuring stories of life in Sonoma County during the beginning of California’s statehood. Check out the interior of the state’s longest-operating one-room schoolhouse. Registration is required for this free event. Parking is $7 or free for Regional Parks members. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. 14550 Bodega Highway, parks.sonomacounty.ca.gov

Sept. 21: Moonlight paddle, Spring Lake Regional Park, Santa Rosa: See the full moon from a kayak at this nighttime paddle. $35 for Sonoma County residents, $37 for non-residents. 7:30 - 9 p.m. Parking is $7 or free for Regional Parks members. 393 Violetti Road, parks.sonomacounty.ca.gov

Sept. 25: Stillwater Cove Regional Park, Jenner: Learn about redwood ecology while hiking up to the historic Stillwater Cove schoolhouse on this family-friendly hike. Registration is required. 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., free, plus $7 for parking or free parking for Regional Parks members. 22455 Highway 1, parks.sonomacounty.ca.gov

Sept. 25: Autumnal Equinox Walk, Crane Creek Regional Park, Santa Rosa: Ring in autumn with a walk through the park at twilight. Learn why some cultures make celebrations out of equinoxes. 6 - 8 p.m. Registration is required. Parking is $7 or free for Regional Parks members, 5000 Pressley Road, parks.sonomacounty.ca.gov

Sept. 25: Sunrise Salutation Series, Tolay Lake Regional Park, Petaluma: Bring a warm beverage and start the day off with a morning stretch and walk. 7 - 9 a.m. 5869 Cannon Lane, parks.sonomacounty.ca.gov

Oct. 7: Pepperwood Preserve, Santa Rosa: Explore Pepperwood’s landscape through an Indigenous perspective. Hike 1-3 miles on varied terrain. Includes a slow-paced hike of moderate difficulty. Ages 12 and up. 4 - 6:30 p.m. $35 per person. 2130 Pepperwood Preserve Road, pepperwoodpreserve.org

Oct. 9: California Native Plants Garden Walk, Laguna Environmental Center, Santa Rosa: Enjoy the fall colors at the Laguna Environmental Center while learning about California native plants; guided garden walk begins at 11 a.m. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., suggested donation $5 - 20. 900 Sanford Road, lagunafoundation.org

Oct. 16: Creatures of the Night Exploration, Pepperwood Preserve, Santa Rosa: During this family-friendly evening adventure, join Pepperwood staff to learn about some of the local creatures active at dusk and nighttime, like bats, moths, owls and and scorpions. 6 -9 p.m. $10 per person, all ages welcome. 2130 Pepperwood Preserve Road, pepperwoodpreserve.org

Oct. 30: Hoot ‘n Howl: Night Critters of the Laguna, Laguna Environmental Center, Santa Rosa: Halloween-themed exploration of nocturnal insects and arachnids that live in the Laguna, 5 - 7:30 p.m., 900 Sanford Road, lagunafoundation.org

