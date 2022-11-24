Paloma, 6, and Fernando Lopez, 4, of Healdsburg celebrated the 20th anniversary of The Charles M. Schulz Museum Monday, August 15, 2022. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

49. A centerpiece of the museum is a 22-foot-high ceramic mural made of 3,588 “Peanuts” strips which form the image of Lucy van Pelt holding the football for Charlie Brown to kick. (And we all know what happens next.)

50. Sparky might not have been a top athlete, but his creation did make it to Whittier College’s Baseball Reliquary’s Shrine of the Eternals. Charlie Brown was officially inducted into the organization that is similar in concept to the National Baseball Hall of Fame but celebrates American art and culture through the context of baseball history. In 2017, Charlie Brown was the first fictional character inducted into the Shrine. He shared induction honors that year with broadcast legends Vin Scully and Bob Uecker.

51. Charlie Brown’s unrequited love for the Little Red-Haired Girl was inspired by Sparky’s love for a young woman in the accounting department at a correspondence art school where he worked. Donna Mae Johnson, seven years younger than Sparky, often dropped off an apple and an occasional poem to his office. He proposed to her in June 1950, but the little red-haired girl rejected him to marry a striking Navy veteran named Al Wold. Sparky acknowledged the remorse. “I can think of no more emotionally damaging loss than to be turned down by someone whom you love very much. What a bitter blow that is. It is a blow to everything that you are.”

52. Spike, the name of a black-and-white pointer Schulz had as a child, later appeared in the comic as the name of Snoopy’s brother beagle, who lived among the cactuses in Needles, California.

53. After heart bypass surgery in 1981, Schulz focused on improving his health and took up jogging. He became involved with the Young at Heart race, co-sponsored by the Redwood Empire Ice Arena and Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital. Schulz lent his “Peanuts” artwork for the race’s shirt design.

Cartoonist, Charles M. Schulz, 1978. (AP Photo)

54. Charlie Brown is synonymous with “Peanuts” and even more so with the man who drew him. Like Sparky, Charlie Brown is the son of a barber, and both of their mothers were housewives. In an interview with broadcaster Charlie Rose in May 1997, Schulz acknowledged some of Charlie Brown’s experiences and personal traits are inspired by his creator, who often felt shy and withdrawn in life. “I suppose there’s a melancholy feeling in a lot of cartoonists, because cartooning, like all other humor, comes from bad things happening.”

55. Fittingly, Charlie Brown was the only character to appear in both the first strip in 1950 and the last in 2000.

56. Sparky said of Charlie Brown, “(He) must be the one who suffers because he is a caricature of the average person. Most of us are much more acquainted with losing than winning.” He added, “I like to have Charlie Brown eventually be the focal point of almost every story.”

57. When Sparky announced his retirement in December 1999, the “Peanuts” strip was syndicated in more than 2,600 newspapers worldwide, with collections of various books translated in over 25 languages.

58. Sparky wrote, penciled, inked and lettered by hand every single one of the daily and Sunday strips to leave his studio – 17,897 in all.

Charles Schulz’s final ‘Peanuts’ comic ran on Feb. 13, 2000. (Peanuts Worldwide LLC)

59. The final original “Peanuts” cartoon published Feb. 13, 2000. It appeared just hours after Schulz’s Feb. 12 death had been announced. The final strip still resonates with fans today. Sparky wrote, “Dear Friends: I have been fortunate to draw Charlie Brown and his friends for almost 50 years. It has been the fulfillment of my childhood ambition. Unfortunately, I am no longer able to maintain the schedule demanded by a daily comic strip. My family does not wish ”Peanuts“ to be continued by anyone else, therefore, I am announcing my retirement. I have been grateful over the years for the loyalty of our editors and the wonderful support and love expressed to me by fans of the comic strip. Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Lucy, Linus ... how can I ever forget them.”

60. In a collection of essays that published after his death titled, “My Life with Charlie Brown,” Sparky wrote: “I have been asked many times if I ever dreamed that ‘Peanuts’ would become as successful as it is, and I think I always surprise people when I say, ‘Well, frankly, I guess I did expect it, because, after all, it was something that I had planned for since I was 6 years old.’”

