For more stories about the North Coast Wine Challenge, go to bit.ly/3nqsC9Z .

To celebrate the vibrancy of Sonoma County’s wine industry, we’re publishing stories on diverse aspects of wine, and the people and companies behind it, throughout this week. And, of course, we’ll have the results of the North Coast Wine Challenge this week in The Press Democrat and at pressdemocrat.com . We thank Sonoma-Cutrer for supporting our efforts.

The 11th annual North Coast Wine Challenge happens this week, with 32 judges tasting roughly 1,000 wines, all made in the North Bay. The competition attracts high-caliber wines from Sonoma, Napa, Mendocino, Marin and Lake counties and parts of Solano County.

People often assume if you live in “Wine Country,” you know everything about wine.

In reality, there’s a range of knowledge among North Bay residents. Some may wish to learn the basics. Others who are ingrained in the wine industry may wish to take their expertise to the next level.

Whatever your level, there are many opportunities to learn of the complex science, history and art form behind this fermented grape beverage. But when you’re surrounded by vineyards and tasting rooms, with so many options, it can be hard to know where to start, and there are socioeconomic barriers preventing many from participating.

So, here’s a roundup of some of the wine classes and educational opportunities in the North Bay for both novices and wine connoisseurs, with their costs, as well as a breakdown of the different types of certifications.

What are the different wine certifications?

According to Julie Rothberg, founder of Odyssey Wine Academy, there are two main global governing bodies of wine education: The Court of Master Sommeliers and the Wine & Spirit Education Trust.

The Court of Master Sommeliers “is really focused on service,” Rothberg said. It’s geared toward people interested in serving and selling exclusive “top tier” wines sold at restaurants.

According to the Court of Master Sommeliers website, there are 168 professionals who have earned the title of Master Sommelier as part of the Americas chapter.

Of those, 143 are men and 25 are women. Just four master sommeliers are Black.

The Wine & Spirit Education Trust, commonly known as WSET, is an organization that provides “more of a holistic approach and more for anyone who is interested in wine” Rothberg said.

You can learn about wines across the world of all types, from white zinfandel to the Grand Cru Burgundy. She said she’s seen doctors, journalists lawyers and teachers pursue this program.

The Master of Wine title usually takes at least three years to achieve, and it’s full of exams, Rothberg said.

There are 414 Masters of Wine in the world, one-third of which are women, according to the Institute of Masters of Wine.

The California Wine Appellation Specialist is an in-depth professional wine credential specifically dedicated to learning about California wines. Created in 2012, it requires a one-hour exam.

The Santa Rosa Junior College’s Wine Studies program offers an affordable option for people looking to take a class or two or earn a certificate or a degree.

Its 92-acre vineyard called Shone Farm in Forestville is completely student-run and sells their own bottles to local grocery stores, as well as grapes to such wineries as Francis Ford Coppola, Korbel, Hanna, Sonoma-Cutrer and La Crema.

According to Kevin Sea, coordinator of the Wine Studies program, the junior college offers more scholarship money to students in the program each year than what is awarded, making it more accessible for those who might not otherwise pursue a wine profession because of socioeconomic factors.

Their goal is to “breakdown perceived barriers to entrance into the wine industry,” Sea said.

He added he hasn’t heard of a student who did not complete the program and leave without a job.

Four degree programs are offered. Students who don’t want to take general education classes and only wish to take the wine classes can earn a certificate instead.

There are four paths:

Enology: The study of winemaking includes an introductory class, both in-depth theory and hands-on classes and a capstone wine chemistry lab.

The study of winemaking includes an introductory class, both in-depth theory and hands-on classes and a capstone wine chemistry lab. Wine Cellar Worker: Students can learn about basic grape-growing practices and steps in the winemaking process and how to use winery production equipment.

Students can learn about basic grape-growing practices and steps in the winemaking process and how to use winery production equipment. Wine Marketing: Includes introductory sales and marketing classes with a broad overview of the entire industry including direct sales to consumers and national distributors.

Includes introductory sales and marketing classes with a broad overview of the entire industry including direct sales to consumers and national distributors. Wine Hospitality and Direct Marketing: This path focuses on hospitality at a winery or wine club, management of a tasting room with an emphasis on direct sales to consumers marketing.

Cost: For in-state students, classes cost $46 per unit, plus the cost of books and tasting fees. Total in-state tuition ranges from $920-$1,344, depending on which track.

Odyssey Wine Academy, which opened in January 2022 in Healdsburg and is women-led, offers the first three levels of Wine & Spirit Education Trust classes as well as mini 90-minute wine expedition classes, which cost $100.

Level 1: This is a one-day, six-hour class “perfect for anyone looking to get a broad-based introduction to wine and wine tasting of key grapes of the world,” said co-founder Julie Rothberg. It’s really popular among “wine locals,” people who live in Sonoma County and want to know about wine but don’t work in the industry. Cost: $385

Level 2: Students can choose to take this class for two days of 8-hour classes or two hours once a week across eight weeks. It doesn’t require students to have taken level 1. According to Rothberg, this level is great for people who work in wine locally but want to learn more about wines globally, as well as people looking to switch careers into the wine industry. Cost: $875

Level 3: More intensive, level 3 requires 15 weeks of two-hour-classes once a week, and students must have taken level 2. The classes more deeply explore wines of the world and includes a lot of tasting experience. “It’s a great class for people who really want to further their wine career,” Rothberg said. Cost: $1,600

Napa Valley Wine Academy

Catherine Bugué, co-founder of Napa Valley Wine Academy and vice president of education, said they offer both online, self-paced Wine & Spirit Education Trust classes, as well as in-person classes in Napa at a low price.