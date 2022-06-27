It’s all happening in Healdsburg

It’s a Tuesday night on the plaza in downtown Healdsburg, and the park is teeming with people.

A band is playing funk music in the gazebo, and about two dozen people are dancing raggedly on a makeshift dance floor in front.

The crowd is buzzing. On the north side, near the base of a royal palm tree, a group of septuagenarians sits comfortably on lawn chairs, snacking on canapes and sipping rose out of plastic stemless glasses. On the south side, closer to Healdsburg Avenue, a smaller group of older millennials stands in a circle, frat-party style, nonchalantly passing a burning joint while their kids wrestle on the blanket in front of them.

If you didn’t know better, or you didn’t live in town, you might think this was some sort of festival, a once-a-summer type of event that brings all the proverbial kids to the yard for a few hours of mayhem and connection.

Really, though, it’s just another summer Tuesday — a tradition that has become incredibly popular over the last few years.

Everything is hot in Healdsburg these days. The city, with a population of 11,275, has become a chart-topping presence on “Best Cities to Live” lists published all over the world. It is the only Sonoma County destination with a restaurant that has received three Michelin stars (that would be Single Thread Farms). It is a rising star on the bachelorette party and destination wedding circuit.

Heck, singer/songwriter Phoebe Bridgers spent an extended sabbatical here last spring.

“I don’t think there’s another city in the Bay Area that is hotter than Healdsburg right now,” said Tallia Hart, CEO of the Healdsburg Chamber of Commerce. “For those of us who get to call this city home, it’s a pretty exciting place to be.”

Hottest of hot spots are here

Indeed, there’s a lot in Healdsburg these days to be excited about — especially in the hospitality industry.

Perhaps the biggest news came on Earth Day, with the opening of Little Saint, a plant-based restaurant from Kyle and Katina Connaughton, the same duo behind Single Thread Farms. The destination serves lunch and dinner. It also has a coffee bar and entertainment on Thursday nights.

“Live music paired with delicious and invigorating food and beverages, in a warm and welcoming environment shared amongst each other — I think we all vibe with and appreciate this in Healdsburg,” said Katina Connaughton, who runs farm operations for both Little Saint and Single Thread. “After the last couple of years, I think there is a newfound appreciation for time spent with others doing the things we love to do. Little Saint is a space created first and foremost for the community to come together, make up for lost time, make new memories, and open our minds to the wonders of plants and the possibilities of being fueled by them.”

Also worth mentioning: Barndiva, which has existed for more than two decades but just won its first-ever Michelin star and recently hired mixology guru Scott Beattie to revamp the cocktail program.

Several new tasting rooms have sprouted in recent months: Aeris Wines, which makes wine from hard-to-find Italian varietals; Marine Layer, a hipster hangout that sells mostly Sonoma Coast wines; and BloodRoot Wines, which pours approachable wines from winemaker Noah Dorrance. The Harris Gallery, run by a father-son tandem of artists, also recently started pouring wine made by Wells Guthrie and Leo Hansen; its open-air outdoor living room tasting area is a perfect spot to spend an afternoon.

There’s a contingent in town that power-lunches at Roof 106, the rooftop hotspot atop Chef Dustin Valette’s restaurant, The Matheson. And, yes, there are local residents who buy $200 bowls from Forager, a spendy housewares store. Rooms at Montage Healdsburg regularly go for over $900 per night.

Of course, no mention of hotspots in Healdsburg would be complete without Lo & Behold, a new craft-cocktail bar and restaurant with an expansive open-air patio out back. Co-owners Laura Sanfilippo and Tara Heffernon use fresh local produce in their drinks, and they cultivate a laid-back-yet-sophisticated atmosphere.

What does life in Healdsburg look like?

Alex Harris, who now uses the name A3L3XZAND3R, grew up in Healdsburg, and said he “can’t believe” the way the town has changed in recent years.

“It was a great place to grow up,” he said. “Now it’s a great place to raise my son.”

Sanfilippo said, “this town, this community just feels like home — everyone supports each other and people genuinely care. We’re very lucky to be a part of it all.”

For locals, everyday life in Healdsburg isn’t as glitzy or glamorous as it may seem to tourists.