Judging for North Coast Wine Challenge begins Tuesday

The 11th annual North Coast Wine Challenge will kick off Tuesday morning at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds, where 30 judges will taste and rate wines from 240 wineries, including 40 wineries that are new to the competition.

Hosted by The Press Democrat, the contest will take place over two days, with the winners announced live at about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday on The Press Democrat’s Facebook page. The full competition results will appear in The Press Democrat’s Feast & Wine section on April 12.

This year, the competition received a record 1,190 wine submissions. To be eligible, the wine must have been produced and bottled in the North Coast AVA (American Viticulture Area), which includes Sonoma, Napa, Mendocino, Marin and Lake counties, as well as parts of Solano County.

For competition updates, be sure to follow the The Press Democrat’s Facebook and other social media channels (twitter.com/northbaynews, instagram.com/pressdemo and tiktok.com/pressdemo) and the hashtag #northcoastwinechallenge.

You also can read about the contest and other aspects of Sonoma County wine in our special Sonoma County Wine Week series, with stories on must-see vineyards, climate change and winemaking and more, at pressdemocrat.com/specialsections/ncwc.

To sample the gold and double-gold winning wines, plus bites from 25 of the region’s top chefs, be sure to check out the North Coast Wine and Food Festival on June 17. For tickets and information, visit northcoastwineandfood.com.

