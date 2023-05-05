List: Latino-owned wineries in the North Bay

There are more than 30 Latino-owned wineries in Sonoma, Mendocino and Napa counties.

Wine Country is home to some of the oldest wineries with roots dating back to the 1800s. While some are still owned and operated by family members who inherited a passion for wine, others have changed hands or stopped producing altogether. With that, comes new opportunities for new wineries, vineyards and producers to thrive.

There are more than 30 Latino-owned wineries in Sonoma, Mendocino and Napa counties with websites that proudly share that they are “living the American dream.” Family biographies trace lineage back to home countries while describing the journey from humble beginnings and big dreams as farmworkers to getting their foot in the door while working at wineries and educating themselves on all-things wine related. All are proud of their accomplishments, their product and look ahead to future generations taking over the family business.

Here’s a list of Latino-owned wineries in the North Bay. If any are missing from this list, please email: elissa.torres@pressdemocrat.com.

Sonoma County

Aldina Vineyards: In 2012, siblings Francisco and Monica Lopez created their own label with what was once was a hobby vineyard planted by their father in Healdsburg in 1999. They produce chardonnay, cabernet sauvignon and rosé. They also have a wine club. It is open for wine tastings, by appointment only. www.aldinavineyards.com

Alma de Cattleya: In 2012, Bibiana González Rave created her first label, Cattleya, as an homage to her home country, naming it after the national flower of Colombia. Her latest venture, Alma de Cattleya, she says represents the soul of the land that gives life to her wines as well as her own soul put into each drop of wine that makes it to the bottle. The Santa Rosa winery produces sauvignon blanc, chardonnay, pinot noir, cabernet sauvignon, red blends and rosé. They also have a wine club. It is open for wine tastings, by appointment only. 888-597-2297, almadecattleya.com

Bacchus Landing: Al and Dina Lopez, with their children, Francisco and Monica, founded Bacchus Landing in Healdsburg. After taking a viticulture class at Santa Rosa Junior College, Al planted cabernet sauvignon grapes around the family estate. He then made small batches of wine to share with family and friends. Then, in 2012, the family created Aldina Vineyards. It is open for wine tastings on Tuesdays and Wednesdays by appointment only, and Thursday to Monday walk-ins are welcome. 707-395-0697 www.bacchuslanding.com

Cattleya Wines: Bibiana González Rave began her first wine venture in 2011 with her own label, Cattleya Wines. The business sells bottles of chardonnay and pinot noir. It is open for wine tastings, by appointment only. 888-597-2297, cattleyawines.com

Ceja Vineyards: In 1983, the Ceja family pooled their resources bought 15 acres of land in the Carneros Wine Region in Sonoma. The founded Ceja Vineyards Inc. in 1999. In 1986, they planted 13 acres with pinot noir grapes. Today, there are 113 producing acres and the next generation of Ceja children are entering the family business. The business sells bottles of pinot noir, chardonnay, sauvignon blanc, red blends, cabernet and merlot. They also have a wine club. It is open for wine tastings, by appointment only. 707- 255-3954, www.cejavineyards.com

Chavez Family Cellars: Chavez Family Cellars is a small artisan wine company located in Healdsburg. In 2006, after six years of making wine in their garage, the family launched their brand. The business sells bottles of cabernet sauvignon and sauvignon blanc. 707-431-9920, www.chavezfamilycellars.com

Enriquez Estate Wines: Eduardo and Ana Enriquez, along with their daughter, Cecilia, ​ came from New Jersey to California for a ski trip in Tahoe. After realizing there was no snow, the Enriquez family decided to rebook in Wine Country, which they had never visited before and fell in love with the area. In June 2011, Cecilia moved to Petaluma and learned about winemaking from some of the best winemakers in Sonoma County. Operations moved to Forestville where Cecilla produces about 1,000 cases of wine annually on the company’s 8.5-acre vineyard property. The business sells bottles of pinot noir, rosé and other blends. The property offers overnight accommodation and food. It is open for wine tastings, by appointment only. 707-347-9719, enriquezwines.com

Fathia Wines: In 2019, Pedro and his wife, Jenny, Rodriguez acquired Fathia Wines in Kenwood. During the pandemic, they grew from producing 350 cases a year to 500, and in the new year. The tasting room is just down the road in Glen Ellen, with vineyard views. The winery sells bottles of cabernet sauvignon, pinot noir, rosé, chardonnay and sauvignon blanc. They also have a wine club. It is open for wine tastings, by appointment only. 707-282-9419, www.fathiawines.com