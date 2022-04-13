Meet the judges of the 2022 North Coast Wine Challenge
Daryl Groom: Chief judge and owner/winemaker of Groom Wines, Healdsburg
Chelsea Barrett: Winemaker for Materra Cunat Family Vineyards, Napa
Heidi Barrett: Winemaker for Barrett & Barrett Wines, Napa
Dan Berger: Wine journalist, educator and radio host, Santa Rosa
Scot Covington: Winemaker for Trione Vineyards and Winery, Geyserville
Kerry Damskey: Winemaker and consultant, Geyserville
Traci Dutton: Sommelier and manager of public wine and beverage studies at The Culinary Institute of America, Napa
Ziggy Eschliman: Radio and TV personality and wine blogger, Sonoma County
Nick Goldschmidt: Winemaker and consultant for Goldschmidt Vineyards, Healdsburg
Bill Hayes: Wine category manager for BevMo, U.S. West Coast
Barry Herbst: Wine director for Bottle Barn, Santa Rosa
Hady Kahale: Head wine buyer for Naked Wines, consultant and winemaker, Napa
Jesse Katz: Winemaker for Aperture and Devil Proof Vineyards, Healdsburg
Rachel Kelley*: Winemaking certificate student at UC Davis, Alexander Valley
Ellen Landis: Certified sommelier, certified wine specialist and wine educator, Windsor
Meagan Lavelle*: Tasting room manager at Lioco, Healdsburg
Peg Melnik: Wine critic and writer for The Press Democrat, Sonoma County
Erin Miller: Wine director for Dry Creek Kitchen, Healdsburg
Chris Munsell: Director of winemaking for E&J Gallo Winery, Sonoma County
Linda Murphy: Contributing writer for The Press Democrat and Sonoma Magazine, Healdsburg
Laura Ness: Wine journalist, columnist and judge, San Francisco Bay Area
Erik Olsen: Chief operating officer for Fetzer and Bonterra
Petra Polakovicova: Sommelier and beverage manager for Montage Healdsburg, Sonoma County
Alex Reshefsky*: Lead cellarman for Trione, Geyserville
Christopher Sawyer: Sommelier, educator and wine writer, Sonoma
Miro Tcholakov: Winemaker for Miro Cellars and Trentadue Winery, Geyserville
Dr. Elizabeth “Liz” Thach: Master of Wine, author and professor of wine and management, Sonoma County
Larry Van Aalst: Radio host of “The Sonoma Wine Report,” CRN Digital Talk Radio, Santa Rosa
Elsie Wolfe: Senior buyer of adult beverages for Target, Pleasanton
Wilifred Wong: Chief storyteller for wine.com, San Francisco
Debbie Zachareas: Wine expert and lecturer, Napa
*Associate judges chosen by Daryl Groom as young talents in the industry
