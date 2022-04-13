Subscribe

Meet the judges of the 2022 North Coast Wine Challenge

SARAH DOYLE
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 12, 2022, 5:24PM
April 12, 2022, 5:24PM

To learn about all the 2022 North Coast Wine Challenge winners, go here.

Daryl Groom: Chief judge and owner/winemaker of Groom Wines, Healdsburg

Chelsea Barrett: Winemaker for Materra Cunat Family Vineyards, Napa

Heidi Barrett: Winemaker for Barrett & Barrett Wines, Napa

Dan Berger: Wine journalist, educator and radio host, Santa Rosa

Scot Covington: Winemaker for Trione Vineyards and Winery, Geyserville

Kerry Damskey: Winemaker and consultant, Geyserville

Traci Dutton: Sommelier and manager of public wine and beverage studies at The Culinary Institute of America, Napa

Ziggy Eschliman: Radio and TV personality and wine blogger, Sonoma County

Nick Goldschmidt: Winemaker and consultant for Goldschmidt Vineyards, Healdsburg

Bill Hayes: Wine category manager for BevMo, U.S. West Coast

Barry Herbst: Wine director for Bottle Barn, Santa Rosa

Hady Kahale: Head wine buyer for Naked Wines, consultant and winemaker, Napa

Jesse Katz: Winemaker for Aperture and Devil Proof Vineyards, Healdsburg

Rachel Kelley*: Winemaking certificate student at UC Davis, Alexander Valley

Ellen Landis: Certified sommelier, certified wine specialist and wine educator, Windsor

Meagan Lavelle*: Tasting room manager at Lioco, Healdsburg

Peg Melnik: Wine critic and writer for The Press Democrat, Sonoma County

Erin Miller: Wine director for Dry Creek Kitchen, Healdsburg

Chris Munsell: Director of winemaking for E&J Gallo Winery, Sonoma County

Linda Murphy: Contributing writer for The Press Democrat and Sonoma Magazine, Healdsburg

Laura Ness: Wine journalist, columnist and judge, San Francisco Bay Area

Erik Olsen: Chief operating officer for Fetzer and Bonterra

Petra Polakovicova: Sommelier and beverage manager for Montage Healdsburg, Sonoma County

Alex Reshefsky*: Lead cellarman for Trione, Geyserville

Christopher Sawyer: Sommelier, educator and wine writer, Sonoma

Miro Tcholakov: Winemaker for Miro Cellars and Trentadue Winery, Geyserville

Dr. Elizabeth “Liz” Thach: Master of Wine, author and professor of wine and management, Sonoma County

Larry Van Aalst: Radio host of “The Sonoma Wine Report,” CRN Digital Talk Radio, Santa Rosa

Elsie Wolfe: Senior buyer of adult beverages for Target, Pleasanton

Wilifred Wong: Chief storyteller for wine.com, San Francisco

Debbie Zachareas: Wine expert and lecturer, Napa

*Associate judges chosen by Daryl Groom as young talents in the industry

