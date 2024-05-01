Here are a list of North Bay events that highlight Latino artists, businesses and activities from May to the end of the year.

May 5

Cinco de Mayo Celebation: The 15th annual Roseland Cinco de Mayo Festival is back and at Mitote Food Park. The festival features local entertainment, fun for the kids, informational and artisan craft booths, plenty of food choices, crowning the “Reina del Cinco de Mayo.” There will be live performances by Banda La Congora, Maxima Frequencia, Los del 7, Mariachi Cantares de Mi Tierra and more. Free. 3-9 p.m. 707- 548-3475. 665 Sebastopol Road, Santa Rosa. pdne.ws/43XohfM

May 5

Hadassah GreenSky Library Card Launch: Join Hadassah GreenSky, designer of Sonoma County Library’s newest limited edition library card, for an artist talk and reception. Hadassah GreenSky (she/they) is a Waganakising Odawa (Little Traverse Bay Bands) from Detroit, Michigan, who now lives in Forestville and works to better learn and grow in her vision of starting a communal trade network and sustainable community artist hub. Refreshments will be served at the event. pdne.ws/3xzictH

May 5

2024 Cinco de Mayo Celebration: This Sonoma Plaza event is presented by La Luz Center, Cinco de Mayo is a holiday that celebrates the date of the Mexican army’s 1862 victory over France at the Battle of Puebla during the Franco-Mexican War (1861-1867). There will be authentic food, DJ, mariachi, crafts, games for kids and dancers. Free. 1-7 p.m. The Plaza, Sonoma. pdne.ws/3xzGkwv

May 19

Music in Spanish with Mateo Guzman: At the Roseland Regional Library, the musician will play for a medley of Latino classics featuring acoustic vocals and guitar to an audience of adults and seniors. Free. 2-3 p.m. 707-755-2029. 470 Sebastopol Road, Santa Rosa. pdne.ws/4awqamb

May 29

Spanish Family Storytime: Parents can learn and practice early literacy skills with their children, ages 0-5, at the Roseland Library. The even will involve reading, singing and movement. Free. 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. 707-755-2029. 470 Sebastopol Road, Santa Rosa. pdne.ws/3JgaHKX

May 23

2024 Latinos in the Workplace Conference: It’ll be a morning filled with great speakers, insightful discussions and networking opportunities. This in-person event at the Flamingo Resort and Spa will help empower you and your Latino employees to thrive and grow professionally and personally. Connect with like-minded individuals and enhance professional development. 7:30 a.m.-noon. $60-$5,000. 2777 Fourth Street, Santa Rosa. pdne.ws/3UflpI2

Through May 27

Raíces Hermosas (Gorgeous Roots): The Middletown Art Center exhibit includes 19 exhibiting artists, six of which were born in Latin America and four are in the LGBTQ+ community. Raíces Hermosas runs through May 27 and includes contemporary interpretations of Latinx culture and identity with work by local and regional Latinx artists. The exhibit offers a video of each artist discussing their work. 10:30 a.m.- 5 p.m. Thursday-Monday. 707-809-8118. 21456 State Hwy. 175, Middletown. middletownartcenter.org

June 1

George Lopez Alllriiiighhttt! Tour: George Lopez’s award-winning career encompasses television, film, stand-up comedy and late-night television. Lopez has broken ground for Latino comics by embracing his ethnicity, confronting racial stereotypes and fighting for his community on and off the stage. Audience members must be 18 and up to attend the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts event. And $1 from every ticket sold, goes to the George Lopez Foundation. $36-$136. 8-10 p.m. 707-546-3600. 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. pdne.ws/49zCwsc

June 8

Bilingual Yoga for Kids: Yoga is a fun way to improve children's physical and mental well-being. This class is offered to children ages 5-12 at Northwest Santa Rosa Library. Classes are conducted in Spanish and English and are by Sara Gagnon. Please bring your own yoga mat or towel and preregister online to receive a reminder email. Free. 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. 707-546-2265. 150 Coddingtown Center, Santa Rosa. pdne.ws/3PUY6k7

June 8 and 22

Curso de Ciudadanía de Estados Unidos / U.S. Citizenship Courses: Join the Sebastopol Regional Library for a free, 14-week U.S. Citizenship Course series. There will be four units: Steps to becoming a U.S. citizen, Interview Practice, Civics, Reading and Writing Practice, Your Interview and New Citizenship. Classes are held on the second and fourth Saturday of each month, this bilingual program is made possible by the Friends of the Sebastopol Library. This event is part of a combined series. If you register for this event, you will be automatically registered for all of the following events in the series. Free. 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. 707-823-7691. 7140 Bodega Ave, Sebastopol. pdne.ws/3Uhk57y