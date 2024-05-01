Here are a list of North Bay events that highlight Latino artists, businesses and activities from May to the end of the year.|
ELISSA TORRES
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT

Here are a list of North Bay events that highlight Latino artists, businesses and activities from May to the end of the year.

May 5

Cinco de Mayo Celebation: The 15th annual Roseland Cinco de Mayo Festival is back and at Mitote Food Park. The festival features local entertainment, fun for the kids, informational and artisan craft booths, plenty of food choices, crowning the “Reina del Cinco de Mayo.” There will be live performances by Banda La Congora, Maxima Frequencia, Los del 7, Mariachi Cantares de Mi Tierra and more. Free. 3-9 p.m. 707- 548-3475. 665 Sebastopol Road, Santa Rosa. pdne.ws/43XohfM

May 5

Hadassah GreenSky Library Card Launch: Join Hadassah GreenSky, designer of Sonoma County Library’s newest limited edition library card, for an artist talk and reception. Hadassah GreenSky (she/they) is a Waganakising Odawa (Little Traverse Bay Bands) from Detroit, Michigan, who now lives in Forestville and works to better learn and grow in her vision of starting a communal trade network and sustainable community artist hub. Refreshments will be served at the event. pdne.ws/3xzictH

May 5

2024 Cinco de Mayo Celebration: This Sonoma Plaza event is presented by La Luz Center, Cinco de Mayo is a holiday that celebrates the date of the Mexican army’s 1862 victory over France at the Battle of Puebla during the Franco-Mexican War (1861-1867). There will be authentic food, DJ, mariachi, crafts, games for kids and dancers. Free. 1-7 p.m. The Plaza, Sonoma. pdne.ws/3xzGkwv

May 19

Music in Spanish with Mateo Guzman: At the Roseland Regional Library, the musician will play for a medley of Latino classics featuring acoustic vocals and guitar to an audience of adults and seniors. Free. 2-3 p.m. 707-755-2029. 470 Sebastopol Road, Santa Rosa. pdne.ws/4awqamb

May 29

Spanish Family Storytime: Parents can learn and practice early literacy skills with their children, ages 0-5, at the Roseland Library. The even will involve reading, singing and movement. Free. 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. 707-755-2029. 470 Sebastopol Road, Santa Rosa. pdne.ws/3JgaHKX

May 23

2024 Latinos in the Workplace Conference: It’ll be a morning filled with great speakers, insightful discussions and networking opportunities. This in-person event at the Flamingo Resort and Spa will help empower you and your Latino employees to thrive and grow professionally and personally. Connect with like-minded individuals and enhance professional development. 7:30 a.m.-noon. $60-$5,000. 2777 Fourth Street, Santa Rosa. pdne.ws/3UflpI2

Through May 27

Raíces Hermosas (Gorgeous Roots): The Middletown Art Center exhibit includes 19 exhibiting artists, six of which were born in Latin America and four are in the LGBTQ+ community. Raíces Hermosas runs through May 27 and includes contemporary interpretations of Latinx culture and identity with work by local and regional Latinx artists. The exhibit offers a video of each artist discussing their work. 10:30 a.m.- 5 p.m. Thursday-Monday. 707-809-8118. 21456 State Hwy. 175, Middletown. middletownartcenter.org

June 1

George Lopez Alllriiiighhttt! Tour: George Lopez’s award-winning career encompasses television, film, stand-up comedy and late-night television. Lopez has broken ground for Latino comics by embracing his ethnicity, confronting racial stereotypes and fighting for his community on and off the stage. Audience members must be 18 and up to attend the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts event. And $1 from every ticket sold, goes to the George Lopez Foundation. $36-$136. 8-10 p.m. 707-546-3600. 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. pdne.ws/49zCwsc

June 8

Bilingual Yoga for Kids: Yoga is a fun way to improve children's physical and mental well-being. This class is offered to children ages 5-12 at Northwest Santa Rosa Library. Classes are conducted in Spanish and English and are by Sara Gagnon. Please bring your own yoga mat or towel and preregister online to receive a reminder email. Free. 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. 707-546-2265. 150 Coddingtown Center, Santa Rosa. pdne.ws/3PUY6k7

June 8 and 22

Curso de Ciudadanía de Estados Unidos / U.S. Citizenship Courses: Join the Sebastopol Regional Library for a free, 14-week U.S. Citizenship Course series. There will be four units: Steps to becoming a U.S. citizen, Interview Practice, Civics, Reading and Writing Practice, Your Interview and New Citizenship. Classes are held on the second and fourth Saturday of each month, this bilingual program is made possible by the Friends of the Sebastopol Library. This event is part of a combined series. If you register for this event, you will be automatically registered for all of the following events in the series. Free. 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. 707-823-7691. 7140 Bodega Ave, Sebastopol. pdne.ws/3Uhk57y

June 22

PEJU Pizza Challenge: Join Chef Nic for the PEJU Pizza Challenge, where guests gather around our handcrafted Mugnaini wood-burning oven for a culinary showdown. The team will guide guests through crafting their own delicious pies with unique toppings to pair with PEJU wines. $225 per person or $160 per person for Club PEJU members. 3-5 p.m. 707-963-3600. 8466 St. Helena Highway, Rutherford. pdne.ws/4awUM6S

June 23

Bilingual Paint Party: Follow along with step-by-step instructions in Spanish and English to learn painting skills and practice new vocabulary with Napa Valley Painting at Guerneville Regional Library. Anyone ages 7 and up can attend. Registration for this event will be open at 8 a.m. on May 1. Kits are available on a first come, first served basis. While supplies last. Free. 2-4 p.m. 707-869-9004. 14107 Armstrong Woods Road, Guerneville. pdne.ws/3VRPhev

June 29

La Gira Del Adios: Three amazing bands come together for a memorable farewell tour. Enjoy music from Los Baby’s, Sonora Santanera’s tribute to Carlos Colorado, and Los Bondadosos at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts. $76, $96 and $106. 8 p.m. 707-546-3600. 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. pdne.ws/3JfBJCg

June 30

Trio Nuevo Amanecer: Trio Nuevo Amanecer from Santa Rosa plays boleros and romantic ballads of Latin America, classic folk songs, as well as traditional Mexican music. Trio Nuevo Amanecer will perform at Guerneville Regional Library. This event is for all ages. Free. 2-3 p.m. 707-869-9004.14107 Armstrong Woods Road, Guerneville. pdne.ws/4aR07Wt

July 13

Cristela Alonzo: Cristela Alonzo made history when she became the first Latina to create, produce, and star in her own network sitcom, “Cristela,” for ABC. That same year, she served as one of ABCs favorite guest hosts on their hit daytime talk show, “The View.” Alonzo made history again when she became the first Latina lead in a Disney Pixar film, voicing the character of Cruz Ramirez in “Cars 3.” She will perform at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts. $35-$49. 707-546-3600. 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. pdne.ws/3JbECE6

July 13

Second Saturday Cartoonist: Lila Martinez: Meet, watch and talk with Lila Martinez, director of the CG Batman animated series DC’s “Batwheels” at Warner Bros. Animation at the Charles M. Schulz Museum and Research Center. Born and raised in Mexico City, Martinez honed her animation skills at the Vancouver Film School. At the event, Martinez will journey through her career in the animation industry, sharing her experiences working on various feature films and television series. She will delve into the creative process of directing animation, highlighting the importance of storyboarding and character development, and discuss the responsibilities of leading a team to bring a vision to life. Martinez will be available to meet and talk with visitors after her presentation. 1 p.m. Free with museum admission and free to museum members. 707-579-4452. 2301 Hardies Lane, Santa Rosa. pdne.ws/43SkvnZ

July 13 and 27

July 18

Kickin' in the Country with the Delgado Brothers: Come on down to Main Street Kelseyville for music, food and libations. When you put all four of these men together you get such a unique and desirable array of music, based on their childhood roots growing up in East Los Angeles. They fuse influences from rock and soul to Latin, folk and jazz. Free. 7-9 p.m. Kelseyville, Main St., Kelseyville. pdne.ws/3xzxf6V

Sept. 8

Día de la Independencia 2024: Enjoy a traditional Mexican festival on Main Street, Kelseyville featuring a performance from Los Amigos Dancing Horses. Great music, great food, kids' activities including jump houses, face painting and piñatas. Those who come in traditional Mexican attire/costume and could win a great prize. Free. 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Kelseyville, Main St., Kelseyville. pdne.ws/49AjWAq

Sept. 20

Alicia Villarreal’s Donde Todo Comenzó Tour 2024: Alicia Villarreal, “The Spoiled Blonde,” returns to the U.S. with her new tour “Donde Todo Comenzó,” returning to her roots of “Grupo Límite.” She will perform at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts. 8 p.m. $55.50-$115.50. 707-546-3600. 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. pdne.ws/4cUz7Y4

Aug. 10 and 24

Sept. 14 and 28

Sept. 21

Chicano Culture Car Show: Hosted by the Sonoma County Lowrider Council, Latin Rollers Car Club and Good Times Car Club. Come support come check out cars and meet fellow car enthusiasts at Santa Rosa Community College. Free. 11 a.m. 1501 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa. pdne.ws/4awMHzh

Sept. 21

Brunch in the Vineyard at Enriquez Estate Wines: Join the team to honor Hispanic Heritage Month for Brunch in the Vineyard. Chef Robert of SoCo Paella will be cooking up some paella and attendees can relax in the vineyard with wines. Complicated Animals will be performing at the event. Enriquez Estate Winery sits on a 8.5-acre ranch in Forestville. The property’s historic barn has been converted into an indoor tasting venue with a small gift shop. The ranch has 4.5 acres planted to grapes. The team specializes in small batch pinot noir, tempranillo and unique white varietals from Northern California AVAs. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. $75. 5960 Eastside Road, Forestville. pdne.ws/3xtYNKN

Oct. 5

Vamos Napa Valley: The Napa County Hispanic Network where the nonprofit will celebrate 40 years by hosting a raising event and auction to raise funds for student scholarships. The event will be at Charles Krug Winery. Attendees can dance to the sounds of Maya, a Latin Rock band, sip on Napa Valley wine, Latino-infused bebidas and appetizers that will be family-style. Time: TBD. $1,000-$25,000. 2800 Main St., St. Helena. pdne.ws/4amikLL

Nov. 2

Marca MP — Simplemente Marca Tour 2024: Marca MP started out by playing gigs at quinceañeras and flea markets. In 2019, the band recorded four tracks, including a catchy, upbeat corrido named “El Güero,” marked by lyrics emoting a defiant declaration of principles and a nostalgic melody. A few months later, the song reached a million streams on Spotify. 8 p.m. $65.50-$135.50. 707-546-3600. 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. pdne.ws/3vFvDYL

Nov. 17

Expo Quinceañera Show Santa Rosa: Attendees can wander around the Veteran’s Memorial Building exploring booths for DJs, dance academies, photographers, videographers and make up artists. There will also be plenty of dress and suits to try on, too. Price: TBD. 1-6 p.m. 1351 Maple Ave., Santa Rosa.

Read more stories celebrating the local Latino community here..

