Jackie Roman steered a flat cartload of supplies off the street and into El Coqui, the downtown Santa Rosa Puerto Rican restaurant she co-founded in 2009.

Abruptly, she planted herself in front of the cart, using her body to shield it from a reporter’s view. She absolutely was not kidding.

“I don’t want people to know what I use,” said Roman, a husky-voiced New York City native who spent her childhood summers in Puerto Rico learning how to cook from her abuela. She acknowledged — grudgingly — that the jars and boxes on the cart contained proprietary ingredients but would disclose nothing more.

Maybe that’s what it takes to open Sonoma County’s first Puerto Rican restaurant during the Great Recession and still be around 14 years later: being tough-minded about sharing your trade secrets.

Certainly, it took guts and gumption to plunge into an industry that’s unforgiving at the best of times.

Home cooking turns into a business

Sometime in 2007 or 2008, Roman, then a restaurant supplies salesperson, and her close friend and eventual El Coqui co-founder, Tina Jackson, then a bank manager, were hanging out at Lake Sonoma with family and friends. Everyone always loved Roman’s cooking so talk, of course, turned to her and Jackson opening a restaurant.

“I was, like, OK, whatever,” Roman, 55, said, seated in the space El Coqui has recently expanded into, which is next door to its longtime home on the corner of Mendocino Avenue and Fifth Street. “It was just playing around.”

“It was just b******* talk,” said Jackson, a Rancho Cotate High School graduate.

Nevertheless, the pair of perhaps-we-should-be-restaurateurs started checking out empty storefronts — nursing an idea that maybe they’d open a sports bar or a pizza place.

On Craigslist, they learned about a Petaluma restaurant that was closing and bought all its tables, chairs and refrigerators using credit card transfer balances — something generally recommended against when you’re just musing about launching a restaurant.

“Crazy,” said Jackson, 51, looking back with a smile.

Furniture and refrigerators in hand, Jackson said she eventually looked at her business partner and said, “Just take the sports bar out and focus on what you do best and be yourself. This is what you cook at home, this is what you do.”

“And then,” Roman said, ”it was real.“

El Coqui opened in June 2009 with a line around the block.

Bringing Jayuya to Santa Rosa

The restaurant’s walls are painted burnt orange and display a portrait of Tito Puente, the famed Puerto Rican Latin jazz composer, as well as license plates emblazoned with the names of Puerto Rican locales, and illustrations of the Puerto Rican tree frog the restaurant is named for. They chose the name because the frogs chirp or whistle, rather than croak, and “they kind of bring the rain forest there alive,” Jackson said.

On the walls are also other scenes from the Caribbean island’s markets and streets. Conga drums sit on a shelf behind the bar. A Puerto Rican flag decorates the door to the restroom. And, on one afternoon, Héctor Lavoe’s “El Dia de mi Suerte” — My Lucky Day — was playing.

It’s not known whether they were on the cart of ingredients, but one thing Roman did share is that every three or four months she gets 100 pounds of aji dulce — a bright red Caribbean pepper — shipped from a Puerto Rican farmers’ market to make her sofrito, typically a blend of ingredients including onions, garlic, cilantro and browned peppers colored with annatto seed.

Along with plantains that Roman sources from Ecuador, sofrito is the foundation of Puerto Rican cuisine.

“Without that, you can’t really have the taste of Puerto Rico,” said Roman.

It’s not spicy, though, because, as Roman is quick to point out: “Puerto Rican food is not hot. Puerto Rican food is a lot of flavor.”

Her grandmother lived in the village of Jayuya, on Puerto Rico’s highest mountain, on land filled with acres of mangoes, coffee, avocados and tomatoes. Her house, which is featured in a mural decorating the restaurant’s expanded space, had wooden shutters and no electricity. Meals were cooked outside over a fire — on an outdoor stove called a fogon — and everyone showered under a nearby waterfall.

“It connects me very spiritually,” Roman said, recalling her youth and reflecting on her present. “Everything that I've learned made me who I am now, here, for El Coqui. To give that piece of a taste of Puerto Rico to Sonoma County. “I always tell people, you know, ‘Maybe this was my inheritance.’ I guess this is what they left me behind because out of all the brothers and sisters, I was the only one in the kitchen.”