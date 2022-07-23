There’s plenty to eat, drink and explore in Windsor

Like most Sonoma County cities, Windsor was an agricultural town with where wine grapes, hops, and prunes became the town’s booming business. With the developments of roads and highways, the town grew. Although time has passed and agricultural focus changed, Windsor is still a town known for it’s grapes and hops with multiple tasting rooms and beer spots to choose from. Set about 10 miles northwest of Santa Rosa on Highway 101, Windsor is an unassuming city of over 26,000 known for its Town Green, free summer concerts and an annual air show.

Here are a few local spots residents and visitors should add to their agenda.

Eat:

KIN Windsor: The tagline of this eatery — “When you sit with us, you are kin” — reflects its appeal to families. Situated on the Town Green, the restaurant is a popular destination for shared plates and wood-fired pizzas. Try the Smokehouse Pizza with barbecue chicken, applewood smoked bacon and cheddar, mozzarella and barbecue sauce. The KIN burger or Cajun Po Boy are other options. Chase it with a Racer 5 beer from the Bear Republic or a signature cocktail such as the Windsor Sour — High West Double Rye Whiskey, Ancho Reyes Chile Liqueur and House Sweet & Sour.

Location: 740 McClelland Drive, Windsor

Hours: 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., Monday-Friday

More information: 707 837-7546, https://kinwindsor.com

Sweet T's Restaurant + Bar: After its original location burned down in the 2017 Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa, owners Dennis and Ann Tussey made a triumphant return in Windsor, much to the delight of fans of this local favorite. Situated in a former Denny’s, Sweet T’s serves up a range of Southern-inspired favorites, including richly smoked and barbecued meats, creamy mac and cheese, shrimp grits, fried chicken and key lime pie.

Location: 9098 Brooks Road S., Windsor

Hours: 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Tuesday-Sunday

More information: 707-687-5185, https://www.sweettssouthern.com

Drink:

Guerrero Fernandez Winery: This winery is located in the Beverage District with a few other breweries and wineries. The company’s wine labels reflect the family-run business, with some of the labels including the word, “gratitude” or “inspiración” while others are a nod to family members. The winery produces 1,200 cases of wine annually and it’s mainly red wines, along with sauvignon blanc. Their wines range from $26 to $85.

Location: 7724 Bell Road, Windsor

Phone number: 707-953-7956

Hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Saturday

More information: gfwines.com

Russian River Brewery: Famed for its Pliny the Younger limited release that draws beer aficionados from around the world, Russian River Brewery is a must-stop for everyone who craves hops. Visit the brewpub with its gift shop and tasting room, two bars, a 16-seat fireplace and a large outdoor pet-friendly beer garden.

Location: 700 Mitchell Lane, Windsor

Hours: 4-8 p.m., Monday-Tuesday; 11 a.m.-10 p.m., Wednesday -Sunday

More information: 707-545-2337, https://www.russianriverbrewing.com/windsor-location

Treat:

Cravins Candy Emporium: This Windsor gem is as close as one could ever hope to meeting Willy Wonka in person outside of finding a golden ticket inside a chocolate bar. Handmade chocolate truffles, bags of jelly beans, Sixlets, sweet and sour gummies, jawbreakers, licorice and salt water taffy are among the delectable treats on offer. Or savor Italian gelato, fresh cotton candy and bottled soda.

Location: 720 McClelland Drive, Windsor

Hours: 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Monday-Saturday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday

More information: 707-836-0808, https://cravinscandy.com/windsor

Stay:

Hampton Inn & Suites Windsor — Sonoma Wine Country: Just off Highway 101 and close to Foothill Regional Park. The hotel offers hot breakfast and has an outdoor pool.

Location: 8937 Brooks Road S., Windsor

More information: 707-837-9355, https://www.hilton.com/en/hotels/stswihx-hampton-suites-windsor-sonoma-wine-country

Holiday Inn Express Windsor Sonoma Wine Country: This hotel, which is within walking distance of the Town Green and Russian River Brewing Company, offers a continental breakfast and an outdoor swimming pool and hot tub.

Location: 8865 Conde Lane, Windsor

More information: 707-837-0808, https://www.ihg.com/holidayinnexpress/hotels/us/en/windsor/winca/hoteldetail

Outdoors:

Town Green: At the heart of Windsor is a 4.5-acre grassy expanse crisscrossed by walkways and a pleasing assortment of trees, fountains, gazebos and benches, plus a children’s play area and a historical timeline walk. Dubbed the Town Green, the gathering place is the ideal jumping off point to nearby restaurants and shops, or a destination in itself. Summer offerings include a weekly farmers market, thriving summer concert series, theater events and holiday celebrations.