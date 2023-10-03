49ers-Cowboys preview: What to expect in NFC rivalry’s latest chapter

SANTA CLARA — So much for savoring a victory.

Questions about the Dallas Cowboys — their next opponent — bombarded 49ers players before they even got dressed after Sunday’s 35-16 home win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Same thing happened to the Cowboys immediately after they beat the visiting New England Patriots 38-3, the most lopsided loss in Bill Belichick’s coaching career.

See, there’s never a minute to waste when it comes to staging another 49ers-Cowboys showdown, the next of which goes down Sunday night at Levi’s Stadium.

The Press Democrat’s Inside the 49ers blog

“We just know what they’re capable of, and a win in San Francisco would be magnificent,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told Dallas-area reporters. “A win against that team would feel like you’re playing for the marbles in the NFL. When you’re a guest of a team that’s undefeated … we’re going to come in there and try to stay on the field with them.”

The 49ers’ field is where the Cowboys (3-1) got eliminated from last year’s NFC divisional playoffs, a year after the 49ers (4-0) won in a wild-card matchup in Arlington, Texas.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, right after Sunday’s win, got blitzed by reporters asking about January’s 19-12 exit. “We’re so far past that to be honest with you, that’s obvious,” Prescott replied. “ If you just want to piss me off going into this weekend, I appreciate that, appreciate that. I do. Yeah, appreciate that, appreciate that.”

The all-time 49ers-Cowboys series is tied at 19-19-1, including six battles for a Super Bowl berth. This is their first prime-time meeting hosted by the 49ers since 1983, a 42-17 win on “Monday Night Football.”

“Dallas, it’s always going to be one of those, what they call ‘ice-bag games.’ It’s a physical game,” said 49ers left tackle Trent Williams, who’s never cared for the Cowboys — either while growing up two hours east of Dallas in Longview, Texas, or by facing them in the NFL with Washington and the 49ers.

Here is how the 40th meeting shapes up:

Top 5 storylines

History lessons: As right tackle Colton McKivitz said: “This one will be a little extra, the history of the playoffs and the history of these two franchises. There’s definitely going to be a buzz.” Recent history saw the 49ers advance in the past two postseasons, but this rivalry’s roots are in the NFC championship game: Dallas won the 1970, ’71, ’92 and ’93 meetings; the 49ers won in the 1981 and ’94 seasons en route to their first and last Super Bowl wins.

Rushing leaders: Christian McCaffrey’s four-touchdown outburst Sunday and his NFL-leading 459 rushing yards are garnering national attention. Not far behind him, with the fifth-most rushing yards (311), is the Cowboys’ Tony Pollard, who sustained a fractured left fibula on Jimmie Ward’s tackle in last season’s playoff matchup. Dallas’ defense allowed 222 rushing yards in losing at Arizona and ranks 27th at 4.61 yards allowed per carry; the 49ers’ run defense ranks third in yards per game (66.0).

Parsons vs. Bosa: At this time last year, Micah Parsons was the early favorite for NFL Defensive Player of the Year, an award that instead went to the 49ers’ Nick Bosa. Parsons is off to another impressive start (four sacks, eight quarterback hits, NFC Defender of the Month). Parsons played through a second-quarter knee injury Sunday (44 of 55 snaps). Although the 49ers’ offensive line played “unbelievable” against Arizona, coach Kyle Shanahan expects a “huge” challenge with the Cowboys’ pass rush and speed. As for Bosa, he has just one sack, but his 10 quarterback hits are the third most in the league behind Pittsburgh’s T.J. Watt and Cleveland’s Myles Garrett, the latter of whom hosts the 49ers on Oct. 15.

Trey Lance reunion: Traded a month ago for a fourth-round pick, Lance is serving as the Cowboys’ No. 3 (emergency) quarterback behind Prescott and Cooper Rush. Lance told the Cowboys’ website last week: “It’s been good for me to get a new look and a fresh start. It’s a breath of fresh air here.” Coach Mike McCarthy praised Lance’s work ethic as he learns from quarterbacks coach Scott Tolzien, a 49ers third-stringer in 2011-12.

Quarterback spotlight: OK, the quarterbacks that matter most are Prescott and the 49ers’ Brock Purdy, who completed 20-of-21 passes Sunday while displaying the “timing element and anticipation” that Shanahan loves. Purdy has thrown 211 consecutive passes without an interception; Prescott’s only interception cemented their Week 3 loss at Arizona. Purdy’s top targets are Brandon Aiyuk (17 catches, 320 yards, two touchdowns), Deebo Samuel (17 catches, 247 yards, one touchdown) and George Kittle (14 catches, 148 yards); the Cowboys’ go-to man remains CeeDee Lamb (23 catches, 309 yards, one touchdown).